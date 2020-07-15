Ms Banks Looks Smoking Hot In Skintight PVC Catsuit For Latest Instagram Post

British rapper Ms Banks — who has collaborated with the likes of Tinashe and Little Mix — took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new smoking hot photos of herself.

The “Bad B Bop” songstress stunned in a skintight PVC catsuit that featured a zip going down the middle. Ms Banks left half the garment unzipped, which helped display her decolletage. She completed the ensemble with heels and accessorized with stylish sunglasses with sheer frames. The entertainer rocked long acrylic nails and appeared to be wearing a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, eyeliner, and false eyelashes. She sported her dark shoulder-length hair down with a middle part and styled it straight.

Ms Banks treated followers to four images of herself in purple lighting within one upload.

In the first shot, she was captured from the waist up. The rising star raised both hands to her hair and looked directly at the camera lens with an open-mouth expression. Ms Banks tilted her head to the right slightly and showcased a hint of her profile.

In the next slide, she wore her shades. Ms Banks placed one hand on her hip and raised the other to the wall.

In the fourth and final frame, she was snapped from head to toe in the middle of a hallway. Ms Banks parted her legs and sported a pouty expression. She looked over to her right with one hand raised and the other touching the back of her upper thigh.

In the span of 18 hours, her post racked up more than 25,500 likes and over 380 comments, proving to be very popular with her followers.

“YOU LOOK STUNNING,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters, adding the flame emoji.

“You are looking absolutely stunning,” another devotee shared.

“Looking on point as per usual,” remarked a third fan.

“Such beautiful pictures. Absolutely smashing it girl,” a fourth admirer commented.

In the comments section, Ms Banks explained she uploaded these pics more than once via the platform because they kept losing quality despite being taken on a Hauwei camera.

“This pic was taken on a hauwei and just keeps losing quality, I ain’t uploading this b*tch again.”

Impressing her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Ms Banks. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wowed in a low-cut black tank top in a series of black-and-white pics. The 26-year-old completed the outfit with a black PVC jacket and accessorized with a chain and black sunglasses. Ms Banks rocked long white acrylic nails and a glossy lip for the occasion.