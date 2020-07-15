Monica Huldt Flaunts Her Underboob In A Sexy Pink Crop Top & White Lace Panties

Monica Huldt went scantily clad for her most recent Instagram pic on Wednesday morning. The Swedish model stunned as she posed seductively for the camera.

In the racy post, Monica left little to the imagination as she rocked a barely there light pink crop top. The shirt boasted short sleeves that exposed her toned arms. The garment also did little to cover her bare chest underneath, flaunting her underboob in the process.

She paired the top with some white lace panties. The lingerie rested high on her curvy hips and fit snugly around her tiny waist while accentuating her flat tummy and rock-hard abs. Her long, lean legs were also in the spotlight for the snap. She accessorized the style with a pair of white socks on her feed.

Monica posed on a set of white steps in front of a large window. She leaned back on one arm as her other rested above her head. She arched her back and bent one knee while giving a steamy stare into the lens.

Monica wore her blond hair in a deep side part. The golden locks were styled in straight strands that fell behind her back and lightly brushed over her shoulder.

She also opted for a full face of makeup in the shot. The application appeared to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as soft pink eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her sun kissed skin with pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She seemed to complete the glam look with bright pink lipstick.

Monica’s 821,000-plus followers fell in love with the snap. The photo garnered more than 7,900 likes within the first eight hours after it was published to her account. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 180 messages.

“Awesome look and cute smile,” one follower gushed.

“I’m in shock so could someone cover me in a blanket,” another wrote.

“Fabulous looking Girl,” a third comment read.

“You are always breathtakingly Beautiful,” a fourth social media user declared.

The model isn’t shy about flaunting her enviable curves in racy outfits. She’s been known to sport sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and tight tops in her posts on a regular basis.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Monica recently stunned her followers while wearing a skimpy cheetah-print bikini with pink trim. To date, that post has racked up more than 13,000 likes and over 300 comments.