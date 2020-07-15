Alexa Collins Flaunts Her Ample Assets In A Racy Ensemble On Instagram

Alexa Collins gave her 1 million Instagram followers something to talk about on Wednesday when she shared a racy new post that sent temperatures soaring on her page. The upload included a total of three snaps that captured the model posing inside an apartment while showing some serious skin in a daring ensemble that left very little to the imagination.

Alexa stunned as she flaunted her ample assets in the risque outfit that included a cropped denim jacket from Luli Fama Swim. The dark wash piece had a tattered hem that cut off at her rib cage. It also boasted shiny silver buttons that were left unclasped, revealing that the model had opted not to add a shirt, or even a bra underneath the jacket. The decision made for a seriously NSFW display that included more than an eyeful of bare cleavage, as well as a full look at her toned midsection and sculpted abs.

The model upped the ante of her look even more by ditching pants in favor of sheer black tights that hugged her curvy lower half in all of the right ways. The stockings featured several cut-outs that fell 0ver her sculpted thighs and curvy hips. In one of the shots, Alexa posed with her backside to the camera in the middle of a sliding glass doorway to show that the hosiery also left her round booty almost completely exposed.

Alexa kept her accessories simple, adding only a stack of silver rings on one of her fingers for a hint of bling. Her platinum tresses were styled down in loose waves that spilled over her shoulder, and she sported a full face of makeup to make her striking features pop. The application appeared to include a nude lip gloss, blush, highlighter, and mascara.

Fans wasted no time in showering the triple-pic update with love. After just one hour of going live, it has racked up more than 7,000 likes and dozens of comments and compliments.

“Wow what an outfit, you look great,” one person wrote.

“You are so hot and beautiful,” praised another fan.

“Stunning curves,” a third follower remarked.

“Dream come true!” added a fourth admirer.

Alexa has been entertaining her followers with a number of tantalizing photos recently, several of which were taken while vacationing in Antigua last week. On Monday, the social media star shared a snap from the tropical vacation that captured her going for a dip in the ocean in a plunging turquoise bikini. The upload proved to be another hit, earning over 21,000 likes and 315 comments to date.