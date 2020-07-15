Russian Hottie Polina Malinovskaya Treats Her 1.9 Million Fans To Front & Back View Of Her Bikini Body

Polina Malinovskaya flaunted her incredible bikini body in a double update that was added to her scorching feed. The model shared the images early this morning, and her 1.9 million fans have been loving the sizzling images.

The first snapshot in the series captured the model posed outside, but she did not use a geotag to reveal her exact location. Polina posed in the center of the frame in front of a brick wall that featured a black fence on top. The area behind the structure was surrounded by lush greenery and red flowers that came peaking out of the iron rungs. The model looked into the camera with an open-mouth stare and grabbed the edge of her sunglasses with her right hand.

Polina treated fans to a great view of her incredible body while she was clad in a black bikini. A tag in the caption indicated that the sexy ensemble was from Fashion Nova. The top featured a halterneck cut that tied around her neck while its tiny, triangular cups flaunted her ample bust. The Russian model wore a pair of equally as revealing bottoms that stretched over her hips and accentuated her little midsection.

The babe wore a netted pool cover-up over her swimsuit that still exposed her taut tummy beneath the fabric. The sexy garment hit high on her thigh and left her slender stems entirely on display.

The second image in the set treated fans to a great view of the model’s backside. Polina was clad in the same black bikini, and its cheeky cut showed off her pert derriere. She playfully grabbed at the bottom of her cheeks and ensured fans’ eyes were glued to her booty. Polina wore the same netted pool cover-up over the swimwear, and it had a circular cutout that left the model’s bronze back well on display.

She wore her long, blond locks pulled back in a high bun and accessorized her all-black outfit with a pair of chic sunglasses that had dark lenses. It looked like she kept her glam to a minimum and left the majority of her blemish-free skin untouched.

It hasn’t taken long for the model’s fans to take notice of the sexy, new skin-baring snap. The photo has been double-tapped over 110,000 times. More than 500 fans have flooded the comments section with compliments and emoji.

“Most beautiful Russian gurl,” one follower gushed alongside a series of heart-eye emoji.

“Beautiful young lady,” a second Instagrammer complimented.

“Gorgeous and slays. You get more beautiful each and every day baby,” one more fan added.

“The most perfect beauty I ever did see,” a fourth commented.