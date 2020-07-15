Hilde Osland Looks Drop-Dead Gorgeous In Jeans & Sexy Top

Australian-based model Hilde Osland knows how to rock just about any look. On Wednesday, she took to Instagram to show off her incredible figure in a casual, yet sexy, outfit that included a pair of jeans and a fitted shirt.

Hilde’s post consisted of two photos that featured her standing on a wooden walkway that lead to a gazebo. The geotag indicated that she was in Perth, Australia.

The popular influencer might have been dressed in jeans, but that did not mean she didn’t look drop-dead gorgeous. Her shirt was made from a stretchy white fabric that clung to her curves. It had short sleeves and a wide, low-cut neckline that emphasized her ample chest. Hilde’s jeans were faded and had a high waist. She wore the shirt tucked into the jeans, showing off her slender midsection.

Hilde tilted her head as she smiled at the camera in the first snapshot. She stood facing the camera with one leg in front of the other while her hands were in the back pockets of the jeans. The pose put her cleavage on display as well as her toned arms. It also showed off the curve of her hips and her shapely thighs.

In the second picture, Hilde’s fans got a better look at her face and upper body as the image was cropped just above her waist. She flashed a big smile as she leaned her head to one side.

The model wore her hair parted off-center and styled in loose waves. She appeared to have framed her blue eyes with smoky eye shadow, thick lashes and eyeliner. She also looked to be wearing a blush on her cheeks and a coral shade on her lips. For accessories, she wore several layered gold necklaces, thick hoop earrings and a watch.

The post got a lot of love from her fans, with more than 29,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of her posting it.

Many admirers even took some time to compliment Hilde on her look.

“Oh Hildee you are an inspiration you make my day better everytime [sic] I get to see that beautiful face,” gushed one follower.

“Good morning, you look beautiful and pretty. You have a beautiful smile,” a second Instagram user wrote.

“You are so hot and beautiful,” a third fan chimed in.

“this must be the most beautiful person God created,” quipped a fourth admirer.

Hilde wowed her fans last week when she shared a photo that featured her flaunting her curves in a high-cut bodysuit.