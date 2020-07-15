Tahlia Hall Shows Off Her Backside In A Pair Of Teeny Black Booty Shorts

Tahlia Hall took to her Instagram account on Wednesday morning to share yet another racy photo with her adoring fans. The model flashed some skin while revealing in the caption of the post that that she’s been working hard on her body.

In the sexy snap, Tahlia looked smoking hot as she rocked a pair of skimpy black booty shorts. The tiny garment hugged her curvy hips and tiny waist tightly while putting her pert posterior on full display.

She teamed the shorts with a black crop top that fit snugly around her ample bust and boasted short sleeves that flaunted her toned arms. The shirt accentuated her flat tummy as well. Fans also got a peek at her long, lean legs in the shot.

Tahlia posed with her backside towards the camera. She arched her back and twisted her torso around in order to snap the mirror selfie. She also wore a sultry expression on her face. In the background, a couch and bed could be seen, as well as a vanity and some cosmetic supplies.

Tahlia parted her long, blond hair down the middle. She styled the golden locks in sleek, straight strands that fell down her back.

She opted for a full face of makeup in the pic. The glam look seemed to consist of thick lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to give her face a warm glow using pink blush on her cheekbones and a shimmering highlighter on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pale pink lipstick.

Tahlia’s 525,000-plus followers wasted no time showing their approval for the post, clicking the like button more than 24,000 times within the first five hours after it was shared to her feed. Fans also flooded the comments section with over 400 remarks.

“Like I said…. freaking PERFECT,” one follower wrote.

“You look amazing gal,” another gushed.

“This is body goals wow,” a third social media user declared.

“U look stunning,” a fourth comment read.

The model is no stranger to showing off her fit figure in her online photos. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and plunging tops in her uploads.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Tahlia most recently got the pulses of her followers racing when she let it all hang out in a light blue string bikini. To date, that post has raked in more than 23,000 likes and over 400 comments.