WWE Rumors: Major Update On John Cena’s Future Following Reports That He’s A Free Agent

According to Ringside News, a report circulated the internet this week which detailed how John Cena’s WWE contract has reportedly expired. However, according to the outlet, this rumor was completely fabricated.

The original report credited Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter as the source, but that wasn’t the case at all. The report also stated that Cena could be on his way to All Elite Wrestling or New Japan Pro Wrestling, but it looks like he’ll be staying in WWE after all.

Cena has been absent from television since WrestleMania 36, where he faced Bray Wyatt in a cinematic Firefly Fun House match. However, that doesn’t mean that he plans on competing for another promotion. The superstar reportedly has no intention of ever leaving WWE, but he’s more focused on his burgeoning Hollywood career at the moment.

Ringside News notes that the multi-time World Champion has several film and television projects lined up. There is no guarantee that he’ll ever wrestle a full match again, though the superstar hasn’t confirmed any plans to retire as of this writing. He did, however, take to Twitter after WrestleMania 36 and teased his retirement.

“All things end. When it’s time to leave, leave them guessing.”

Cena’s acting career appears to be his priority now. He recently joined the Fast & Furious and DC Extended Universe film franchises, which will undoubtedly demand more of his presence moving forward. He is also set to spearhead an adaptation of Robert Ludlum’s The Janson Directive, which could spawn another lucrative movie series. He will also appear in Project X-Traction and Vacation Friends in 2021.

If Cena’s WWE contract was even due to expire, the news would have probably made the rounds already. He is one of the most iconic superstars in the history of sports entertainment, and WWE would have been keen to extend his stay, even if he didn’t want to wrestle again. When legendary superstars in-ring careers wind down they are often given special contracts that keep them employed by WWE into their retirement years.

Cena’s WWE in-ring future is uncertain, but it’s likely that he’ll want to retire there on his own terms. His previous tweet seemed like he was trolling his fans to get people talking, as it hasn’t been brought up on WWE television since then. The company also hasn’t pushed Bray Wyatt — who defeated Cena at the event — since then. If he retired Cena, it would undoubtedly become part of Wyatt’s storylines.