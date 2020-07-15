Natasha Oakley Celebrates Her Birthday In A Tropical-Print Bandeau Bikini

Natasha Oakley celebrated her 30th birthday yesterday in style. The Australian model took to her Instagram account to show off her “birthday suit” in a stunning new upload that added some serious heat to her page.

The celebratory post contained a total of three photos that captured Natasha posing underneath the shade of a gorgeous covered patio. She was snapped standing next to a rattan wicker chair in the first two images of the series. She stretched her arms up by her head and crossed one of her toned legs in front of the other, emphasizing her hourglass silhouette.

The shots also saw Natasha looking as beautiful as ever in a bandeau bikini from her Monday Swimwear collection, which she runs with pal Devin Brugman. The skimpy two-piece appeared to be in the line’s newest “Amazonia” print — a tropical pattern with green palm leaves and orange flowers that popped against her bronzed figure.

Natasha’s birthday look included a strapless top that showcased her toned arms and shoulders, as well as an ample amount of her voluptuous cleavage. The piece wrapped tightly around her chest and had ruched cups that were connected by a large gold ring that drew even further attention to the busty display.

The 30-year-old also sported a pair of triangle bikini bottoms with a daringly high-cut design that showed off her curvy hips and sculpted thighs. It had a thin waistband as well that sat at an angle over her midsection, highlighting her flat midsection, trim waist, and abs.

By the final slide of the upload, Natasha had moved to relax on top of a towel on the ground. She also delighted her fans by rocking a different style of swimsuit in the snap. The look included a triangle-style top with thin shoulder straps and a plunging neckline, as well as Brazilian-cut bikini bottoms that perfectly suited her dangerous curves.

Many of Natasha’s followers heaped praise on the triple-pic update. It has amassed more than 19,000 likes after 10 hours of going live. Dozens flocked to the comments section as well with both birthday wishes and compliments for her stunning display.

“Happy 30th birthday to you gorgeous Tash!! Thanks for inspiring women all over the world every single day,” one person wrote.

“Hope you have an amazing day!!” added another fan.

“30, FLIRTY, & THRIVING,” a third follower quipped.

“I don’t know if there is a better bikini body I’ve ever seen. Definitely best on the net. Happy birthday,” praised a fourth admirer.

Natasha gets dressed to impress even when she doesn’t have anything to celebrate. In another recent post, she went full bombshell while relaxing on a boat in a tiny string bikini. That look proved to be a major hit as well, earning nearly 30,000 likes and 146 comments to date.