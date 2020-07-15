Jenna Johnson Says Big Perk Of Marrying Val Chmerkovskiy Was Gaining Peta Murgatroyd As A ‘Sister’

She revealed her feelings in a birthday post honoring her family member and fellow 'DWTS' pro.

Jenna Johnson revealed in a touching Instagram post honoring the birthday of Peta Murgatroyd that a big perk of her marriage to husband Val Chmerkovskiy was getting her fellow Dancing with the Stars pro as a sister. Peta is married to Val’s brother Maksim. Jenna shared a series of three sweet images of the two women standing cheek-to-cheek.

The photos were part of a series of professional images taken for the foursome’s “Maks & Val Live 2020: Motion Pictures Tour.” The third live dance show starring the brothers and featuring their wives was ready to hit the road for 57 tour stops before the coronavirus pandemic effectively ended the production.

In the caption of the share, Jenna shared her deep feelings of love and respect for Peta. She thanked her in a very personal way and spoke about the joy she has brought to her life.

In the first photo, the women wore matching, sparkly green dresses and opera-length gloves. It appeared Jenna was telling Peta a big secret they did not want their respective husbands, seen in the background, to hear. The men looked on anxiously as Jenna covered her mouth with her hand as Peta leaned in, her lips open, appearing surprised to hear Jenna’s secret.

Jenna wore her long, dark hair loose and softly curled at the bottom. Peta’s short, blond hair was styled with a retro look, curled above and away from her face. She wore long, dangling fringe earrings made of rhinestones that almost touched her shoulders.

The second pic featured Peta laughing at what Jenna said as she clung to her sister-in-law’s left arm. In the third image, the women held clasped hands, acting as if nothing was wrong as their handsome husbands looked on. Peta has been married to Maks for three years. The couple shares one son, Shai. Jenna and Val wed in April 2019.

In response to Jenna’s post, Peta shared the following statement.

“Ah I love you thank you babeeeeee. This is soooooo sweet!” she said in the comments section of the share.

Fans of the famous foursome were thrilled with the sentiments Jenna shared for her family member. They posted their own congratulatory comments regarding the post.

“Awww that was so sweet happy birthday PETA!!!!!!!!!!!” exclaimed one follower of the dance pro.

“This is what family is all about. I love this post and I love all four of you,” said a second Instagram fan.

“Cutest!!! Happy birthday Peta Murgatroyd. Wishing you all the best!” stated a third social media user.