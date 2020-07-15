Kristen Doute Talks About Life After ‘Vanderpump Rules’ & Admits, ‘I Have So Much To Learn’

Former Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute broke her silence on Wednesday. The reality actress had her first interview since leaving the hit reality show. Kristen talked with hosts Dax Holt and Adam Glyn of the Hollywood Raw podcast. The James Mae creator shared how she felt about the firing and what she has been doing since.

Kristen admitted that the first few weeks after hearing the news were “emotional.” The former reality star spent some time “drinking and crying.” It was challenging to deal with the media attention and stories that had come out.

“I’m not used to being silenced and it was a lot take in that people had a certain perception of me that I didn’t hold myself.”

However, Kristen took some time to figure things out. The actress stayed off social media, listened to resources, read, and watched TED Talks in order to learn more. Although she wanted to speak out about what she believed to be inaccurate stories and share her side of things, Kristen decided that silence was the way to go.

“I was having conversations with a lot of my friends and specifically, you know to be honest my black friends and they told me to shut up and listen.”

During that time, the actress realized that to move on, she needed to focus on the broader picture.

“This is like the first time in my life that I am realizing that the world… is so much bigger than just my viewpoint.”

Kristen briefly touched upon the situation that got her fired. While not naming names or going too much into detail, the star admitted to being “reactive” and not responsive and shared regret with posting on social media.

“It was none of my business to take anything to social media.”

The star was referring to tweets she wrote about her former Vanderpump Rules co-star, Faith Stowers. Kristen and Stassi Schroeder were fired for allegedly calling the police on the first black actress on the show. The James Mae founder insisted that she didn’t phone the police and instead called a tip line where she left her name and number. Nothing amounted to the tip as Kristen admitted that she never heard back.

From the ordeal, Kristen has learned some lessons.

“The biggest thing I have learned is that I have so much to learn.”

The former Vanderpump Rules star acknowledged that her lesson sounded “cliche” but believed it to be true. The actress has learned a great deal about racial issues since being fired and has committed to doing things locally to bring about change.