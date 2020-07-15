Kehlani Shares Adorable Snapshots With Her 1-Year-Old Daughter

R&B songstress Kehlani took to Instagram to update fans with a number of new photos of herself with her 1-year-old daughter, Adeya Nomi.

The “Nights Like This” hitmaker stunned in a loose-fitted blue T-shirt with short sleeves. She paired the ensemble with matching joggers and completed the outfit with long white socks and lace-up Nike sneakers of the same color. Kehlani scraped the majority of her brunette hair off her face and tied her locks up but still left the front to frame out her face. She accessorized with numerous chains and small earrings while displaying the numerous tattoos on her left arm and hands. Kehlani kept her nails short with no polish and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look for the occasion.

The singer treated her followers with four bits of content within one upload.

In a number of snapshots, Kehlani was captured inside what looked to be a rehearsal studio. She was surrounded by music equipment and sat on a black stool. Her daughter was placed on her lap in a camo-print top, denim shorts, and sneakers. The entertainer held a microphone to Adeya’s mouth, who started to speak into it.

In the final frame, Kehlani attached a short cute video clip of her daughter saying “hello” into the mic after she said the same thing.

For her caption, she referred to the last slide as their “greatest collab yet.”

In the span of 11 hours, her post racked up more than 585,000 likes and over 2,100 comments, proving to be very popular with her 11.5 million followers.

“Can’t wait for her to be able to make music like her mama,” one user wrote, adding numerous heart-eyes emoji.

“Such a beautiful soul and a phenomenal mother,” another person shared.

“Okay little key change at the end too! Lil mamas is gonna be singing good like her mamaaaa!” remarked a third fan.

“Such a cute mother and daughter relationship. That’s one great collab,” a fourth admirer commented.

Making an impact on her loyal social media audience is nothing new for Kehlani. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she took to Instagram and bared all in a topless photo. Kehlani paired the ensemble with light blue jeans and white heels and accessorized with large hoop earrings. She styled her dark curly hair down and appeared to have applied a full face of makeup that included a glossy lip, mascara, and eyeliner. Kehlani posed in front of a plain white wall with her arms covering her breasts.