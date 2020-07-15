Brielle Biermann Poses In A Pink Bikini As She Reveals The Moment That Gave Her Goosebumps

The 'Don't Be Tardy' got goosebumps and didn't leave a whole lot to the imagination.

Brielle Biermann once again put her bikini body on show in two new snaps shared to Instagram this week as she opened up about a moment that gave her “goosebumps.” The Don’t Be Tardy and former Real Housewives of Atlanta star proudly showed off her toned body in the sultry upload shared on Tuesday, July 14, which showed her as she flashed some skin during a trip to the beach.

Brielle — who recently posed with deely boppers on her head while she rocked a white bikini for a dip in the ocean — posed in a pretty tiny pink two-piece in the sunny snap. She rocked a matching baby pink number, which was made up of a triangle bikini top with strings that tied around her neck and her back.

Though the front of the bikini top wasn’t visible due to her pose, it appeared to be a triangle design that likely plunged pretty low at the chest.

The 23-year-old rocked that with matching thong bottoms. They featured a ruched piece of material that showed off plenty of her curvy booty and was held up by thin strings on her hips as she stood with her back to the camera while she turned to the left.

Her long, dark hair was straight and flowed down her back while she flashed a big smile with a matching light pink headband on her head.

In the second photo contained in the two-snap upload, Brielle gave fans an even better look at her derrière in her skimpy bikini bottoms as she only turned her head to the left rather than twisting her body.

Brielle appeared to keep her makeup pretty natural for her beach day as her skin glowed in the natural sunlight. She revealed that her swimwear was from her mom’s line, Salty K, as she tagged the brand’s official account.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s eldest daughter appeared to stand on a balcony for the bikini snap, as a glass panel and a silver rail separated her from the beach below.

She posted the photo alongside a slightly lengthy caption, in which she revealed that right after she took the snaps a butterfly had landed on her and wouldn’t fly away until she sat down.

“I had goosebumps for a while after!!” the reality star said, as she told her 1.3 million followers that she was “feeling so blessed.”

The snap came shortly after she poked a bit of fun at herself in the caption of another photo shared to Instagram earlier this month.

That time, Brielle showed plenty of skin in a seriously plunging white crop top as she joked that she was “just dumb” now that she’s no longer blond.