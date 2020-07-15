Tarsha Whitmore Flaunts Bronzed Cleavage In Plunging Top

Tarsha Whitmore wowed fans with another hot photo added to her Instagram feed this morning. The model flaunted her cleavage in a plunging top and jeans in the sizzling new snapshot.

The photo captured the model posed directly outside the entrance to a home. A geotag in the update indicated that she was in Gold Coast, Queensland, Australia, where the majority of her recent photos have been tagged. Tarsha sat on a black floor mat that was placed on top of a dark wood floor. She leaned her back against the home’s off-white siding and kicked her legs out in front of her, placing both heels on the ground. The Australian model arched her back slightly as she focused her attention on the camera lens in front of her.

The model opted for a bright white top that featured a deep V-neckline that showed off her bronzed cleavage while leaving her decolletage entirely bare. A tag in the post indicated that the top was from Beginning Boutique in Australia. The piece boasted long sleeves that were tight on Tarsha’s arms, and it had thin, white fabric that crisscrossed over her taut tummy and abs.

Tarsha rocked a pair of high-waisted jeans from Pretty Little Thing on her lower half. The denim had a light wash that looked a vintage vibe and small slits on the bottom that provided just the right amount of room for her shoes to be on full display. The babe went casual and rocked a pair of Nike high-tops that had different hues of navy, turquoise, and white.

Tarsha added a ring to the middle finger on her right hand and showed off her French-tipped manicure. She wore her long, brunette tresses with a middle part, and her hair brushed the tops of her shoulders and tumbled down her back. Tarsha wore a striking application of makeup that seemed to include defined brows, eyeliner, and mascara. The model appeared to have dusted her cheeks with a light pink blush and added an element of shimmer with a sparkly eye shadow. Tarsha completed her application with what looked like a nude lip and liner to match.

Fans have not been shy about sharing their love for the cleavage-baring snap. Over 6,000 followers have double-tapped the post, and 40-plus fans showered the update with love.

“So stunning what’s size are your PLT jeans thank you,” one fan asked with a few red hearts.

“Wow!! Gorgeous!!” another social media user exclaimed.

“Ur beyond beautiful,” a third fan chimed in with the addition of a few flame emoji.