Tom Bergeron Shares First Instagram Post Since ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Firing

Tom Bergeron shared his first Instagram post since he was unceremoniously fired as the host of Dancing with the Stars. In the pic, he was seen during a hike posing next to a sign that may or may not depict some of his own personal beliefs. Despite negative fan reaction to his and co-host Erin Andrews’ firing just ahead of Season 29 of the series, Tom appeared happy in the photo which he shared with his 194,000 Instagram followers.

In the pic, the former series host was seen in an area called Seven Falls Trail/Inspiration Point. It is located in Broadmoor Seven Falls in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Tom is likely enjoying some recreational time there.

He wore a black t-shirt and gray shorts in the share. On his feet were coordinating socks and hiking boots. Hanging on his neck was a royal blue face mask.

Tom knelt down on his right knee. His arms were crossed as he leaned on his left knee and smiled for the camera. He posed in front of a sign which made several social justice statements and appeared to have been attached to an existing sign that explained 15 common cognitive distortions. The colorful print stated “we believe black lives matter” as well as six other points regarding many of today’s hot-button issues.

Tom did not make any further comments in the photo’s accompanying caption regarding his firing from DWTS. He made an official statement on July 14 on Instagram that he would not be returning as host of the long-running dance competition series. You can see his post here.

Tom had been the show’s host since the first episode which made its debut on June 1, 2005. In the post, Tom spoke about his 15-year run on the series. He also joked that he’d just learned to work the spray tanner, a tongue-in-cheek comment regarding a commonly used product to highlight the bodies of the participating dance pros and celebrities.

Fans shared their own feelings on Tom’s happy look and their continued dismay at his firing in the comments section of the share.

“I just bought that exact sign a few days ago,” claimed one of Tom’s Instagram followers.

“Be inspired Mr. Bergeron!” said a second user.

“You were like my dad growing up watching you on America’s Funniest Home Videos and Dancing with the Stars. An inspiration to me then and now!! Love this post, glad you’re okay,” remarked a third social media user.

“I will miss you on DWTS! It will never be as good anymore without your charm and humor. I wish you the best! Best regards to your next endeavor!” said a fourth fan.