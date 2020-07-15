‘Dancing With The Stars’ Fans Urge Pro Dancers To Skip Season 29 In Support Of Fired Host Tom Bergeron

Fans of the celebrity ballroom competition say the show's longtime host deserves more support from his former co-stars.

Dancing with the Stars fans are asking the show’s pro dancers to opt out of the upcoming season of the ABC celebrity ballroom competition in a show of support for fired host Tom Bergeron.

In a shocking move, ABC replaced the longtime host and his co-host, Erin Andrews, with America’s Next Top Model star Tyra Banks after saying the TV dancing show is going in a “new creative direction” after 28 glittery seasons.

On ABC’s Instagram announcement about Banks’ hiring, seen here, viewers clapped back in the comments. Some zeroed in on pro dancer Gleb Savchenko, who welcomed Banks to the show with a kind remark.

Some Dancing fans told Savchenko that he needs to tell producers they are about to lose a ton of viewers and that all of the pro dancers’ jobs could soon be in jeopardy if they don’t take action.

“I think all the professional dancers should op-out this year since they axed Tom (and Erin too.) ABC just signed your last run of DWTS. Save the show and help bring Tom and Erin back,” one fan wrote.

“I would honestly love it… if you and the rest of the dancers would stand up for Tom,” another wrote. “Most of you have known him for YEARS …& I’m hearing nothing from you guys. He made the show & is one of the best hosts on TV & they got rid of him like he was nothing. He has been there from the beginning & deserves more from you guys.”

“Legends support legends!!” a third Dancing With the Stars fan added.

Others accused the pro dancers of being politically correct by not standing up for the fired host, who was an integral part of the show since its debut in 2005.

“How can you all embrace this!” one fan wrote of the casting shakeup. “None of you are standing up for Tom! This show is doomed to fail…First Artem, Sharna… Now Tom. You all better wake up.”

Eric McCandless / ABC

On Twitter, some fans added that it is unfair to ask the pros not to go on Dancing with the Stars because of Tom’s firing, with one pointing out that they also need their jobs and have families to support before adding that many of them are still under contract with ABC.

So far, only a few Dancing With the Stars pro dancers have publicly commented on Bergeron and Andrews’ firings. Sharna Burgess, who was let go from the show in 2018, posted a sweet tribute to Instagram.

Other longtime pros, including Sasha Farber, Emma Slater, Peta Murgatroyd, and Alan Bersten posted touching comments to Bergeron’s post about his firing from Dancing with the Stars.