Lauren Simpson Sports Skin-Tight Booty Shorts For Weight Training Video

Fitness model Lauren Simpson took to popular social media site Instagram on Wednesday, July 15, to post a video in which she showed her 1.9 million followers how to correctly perform Romanian deadlifts.

In the video, Lauren worked out at a gym called Symetrie, according to the geotag on the post. She placed two videos side-by-side in the frame — the left-side video showed the improper way to complete a Romanian deadlift while the right-side video showed the correct form. Lauren used a barbell with large weights on both ends, but specified in the caption that the movement she demonstrated can be imitated in dumbbell and kettle bell exercises as well.

In the caption, the model explained the common mistakes she sees with the Romanian deadlift, which include the spine not being in natural alignment, the hips not driving back, and reps not being controlled. She advised her followers to look up or at themselves in a mirror as they complete the exercise to maintain a neutral spine. They should keep the bar close to their body, letting it skim their thighs, and push their hips back, so they feel tension on their glute and hamstring muscles.

Lauren explained that it isn’t necessary to go down to the floor with each movement — trainees should lower the bar to about knee level before lifting it back up. She added that her followers should focus on holding a slight bend in their knees while keeping their shins vertical. Their stance should be shoulder-width apart with toes pointing ahead.

