Bethenny Frankel, 49, Sizzles At The Beach In A Red Bikini With Boyfriend Paul Bernon

The former 'RHONY' star hit the beach with her man.

Former Real Housewives of New York City star Bethenny Frankel sizzled in a unique red bikini in a new photo shared to her Instagram account this week. The 49-year-old reality star once again looked years younger than her age in her swimwear as she walked along the beach with her film producer and real estate boyfriend Paul Bernon.

In the snap, which the mom of one posted to Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, she showed off her fit body most 20-year-olds would be proud of as she flashed a big smile and put her arm around her man.

Bethenny rocked a unique two-piece, which was made up of a one-shoulder bikini top with two hanging pieces of material that were tied into a knot on the left side of her torso with extra pieces flowing down to her thigh.

She kept things matching on her bottom half. Bethenny rocked a pair of bikini bottoms in the same red color that sat just below her navel and highlighted her seriously slim middle and toned tummy.

She also proudly put her tanned and toned legs on display for her 2.2 million followers while she stood barefoot on the sand.

The businesswoman and author — who previously wowed with her man in a hot pink bikini — shielded her eyes from the sunshine with a beige sun hat on her head and accessorized with a dangling necklace and two bracelets on her right wrist. She also wore a pair of blue, round sunglasses.

As for Paul, he rocked a similar hat to his girlfriend and posed with her in a pair of black and dark green swim shorts with a black t-shirt. The two posed together at the edge of the water with the vast ocean visible behind them on the left side and fellow beach goers visible on the right of the photo.

Bethenny shared the super cute beach snap with a few emojis, including a wave, a sunshine, and a red heart.

Plenty of fans took to the comments section of the photo to share sweet messages. Many complimented Bethenny on her red-hot bikini choice.

“Cute bathing suit!!” one person said with a red heart and a fire symbol.

“Baddest B in the game!” another comment read.

“Looking FAB!” a third said with a red heart.

The latest vacation snap came shortly after the star took to social media last week to share another sizzling shot of herself as she soaked up the sunshine. That time, she sported a white bathing suit and a cowboy hat while she posed on the bow of a boat that was out on the water.