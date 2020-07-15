Porsha Williams Arrested In Louisville At A Breonna Taylor Protest

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star, Porsha Williams was arrested in Louisville yesterday, according to CBS News. The reality actress was at the home of the attorney general protesting in support of Breonna Taylor.

Williams, along with several others, were arrested at the home of Kentucky Attorney General, Daniel Cameron. The protesters were there to urge the official to file charges against the officers involved in the shooting death of 26-year-old Taylor.

The demonstrators marched from a local high school to the attorney general’s home and sat on the lawn. Many were chanting slogans demanding justice for Taylor. Police officers asked the protesters to leave, and some did. Those that stayed, including Williams, were arrested without incident according to the outlet.

Williams was admittedly nervous going into the day. Her sister, Lauren Williams, posted a video from before the arrest to the actress’s Instagram account. The reality star wore a black protective mask with Breonna Taylor printed on it as she shared her thoughts.

An unknown male asked the actress if she had butterflies.

“A little bit, I’d be lying if I said I didn’t,” Williams responded.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta star knew what could happen when protesting but was resolute in her mission.

“I feel like today definitely gonna end with me in handcuffs. But I’m about that. That’s what we here for. Breonna Taylor, say her name.”

The Louisville Metro Police Department issued a statement and declared that 87 people were arrested and announced that they will be charged with a misdemeanor. It is unknown if the reality actress was charged.

Williams was released from jail early Wednesday morning. The actress posted a photo with Taylor’s mother, Tamika Palmer, and thanked the woman and several others for waiting for her release. Williams called it “heartwarming” to see the family after she was freed.

Williams then used her post to continue her mission.

“@danieljaycameron Arrest the Cops! Do The RIGHT thing,” The star wrote.

Taylor was killed on March 13 after officers entered her home searching for illegal drugs. Officials insist that they announced themselves before entering the home and only shot after Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker started shooting. The family disputes this claim and insists that there was no announcement made and that Taylor, a licensed gun owner, believed that someone was breaking in.

Williams’ recent protest was not the first time that the actress has been supportive of social issues. As The Inquisitr previously reported, the reality star attended the “Stop Killing Us March” in her hometown of Atlanta, Georgia, recently. The march had the goal to end police brutality and was a direct result of the death of George Floyd.