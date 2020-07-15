Meghan McCain Jokes ‘I Swear I Have Hair’ In New Instagram Share

Meghan McCain joked with her followers in a new Instagram share where she claimed “I swear I have hair” after posting a photo of herself taken during a remote broadcast of The View. In the pic, her long, blond tresses were slicked back away from her face. The series sole conservative commentator posted the pic as well as a tongue-in-cheek comment for her 405,000 followers and explained why her hair is secured back with a hair accessory most days.

In the photo, Meghan wore a leopard headband and only the front of her tresses was seen. It was unclear how she fashioned her hair in the back, but it was likely in a low bun. That was a favorite way she wore her locks while taping in the show’s New York City studios. She also joked that leopard print went with everything, calling it a “neutral” in the caption of her post.

Meghan glowed in the image. Since she is working remotely from her home as she tapes The View alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, and Sunny Hostin, Meghan is responsible for her own wardrobe, hair, and makeup. These are things she, as well as the other hosts, relied upon from others when working in the studio to get them camera-ready each day when the show went live to tape.

On this day, Meghan wore a lovely purple blouse that appeared to have a boat-style neckline. Her sleeves had a slight puff to them and the look was very flattering, showing off Meghan’s long neck and fair skin.

The panelist’s makeup was seemingly applied with a lighter hand since she did it herself. She appeared to use a light sweep of eyeliner as well as mascara and a light color atop her lids to brighten her eyes. Her cheeks were highlighted with a darker colored blush to enhance her cheekbones and a light, natural-colored lipstick with a light gloss was applied to her lips on this day.

Meghan is in the later stages of her pregnancy. She and husband Ben Domenech will welcome their first child sometime this fall.

Meghan’s fans don’t seem to be bothered by her effortless hairstyle. Many applauded her low-maintenance look in the comments section of the share.

“Yes!!! One of my oft-repeated style tips! And your hair looks great,” remarked one follower.

“I think your hair and makeup have been gorgeous while you have been at home and the pregnancy glow is working for you,” remarked a second fan.

“As someone who does not always agree with you on The View, I do enjoy your debates. Oh! Wait! Getting back to why I was originally commenting on this post, to tell you You Look Beautiful!!!” stated a third Instagram user.