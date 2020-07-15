Kelly Clarkson Tears Up During ‘Beautiful’ Moment On Her Talk Show

Kelly got emotional during a moment with fellow 'American Idol' winner Jordin Sparks.

Kelly Clarkson couldn’t help but tear up during a “beautiful” moment on her talk show, The Kelly Clarkson Show, this week. The star got visibly emotional during a chat with her fellow American Idol winner Jordin Sparks on the Tuesday, July 14, episode of her chat show, as she opened up about how seeing Jordin sing a sweet song with her 2-year-old son Dana had brought her to tears.

Kelly shared a clip of the impossibly sweet moment between the “No Air” singer and her only son as the two spoke via video call in line with social distancing guidelines. She told Jordin and viewers how the adorable moment reminded her of her relationship with her own son, 4-year-old Remington.

Kelly explained that she cried when she first saw a clip of the star singing “You Are My Sunshine” to her little boy. She shared that her mom used to sing that song to her, and she in turn now sings it to Remington and her 6-year-old daughter River.

“I lost it. I was like, crying. That moment was so beautiful,” Kelly said, as her eyes became a little glassy again when she re-watched the at home performance with the American Idol Season 6 winner.

“I felt like me and my Son, Remy. It was just so sweet. And his little voice!” she added, per Entertainment Tonight.

In the clip, Jordin sat with her son on her lap as they cuddled. Dana then began to sing along with his mom during certain lyrics in the song while she held him in her arms.

“I love it so much, Jordin,” Kelly then said after she watched the impossibly sweet video again while Jordin also appeared to become a little emotional as she put her hands up to her face.

Kelly, who shares her two children with her estranged husband Brandon Blackstock, then explained how she has “a different love for both of” her children and noted that it’s a “different vibe” between her kids.

“It was just so sweet,” the “I Dare You” singer added.

The latest candid moment on the popular daytime talk show came shortly after Kelly candidly opened up about how she’s struggled lately amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic and after filing for divorce from Brandon after almost seven years of marriage last month.

While speaking to former The Big Bang Theory actress Mayim Bialik, Kelly shared that she’s experienced a “roller coaster” of emotions over the past few months since being locked down with her family and working from home.

“I have suffered from depression and it’s one of those things where I don’t do well,” she explained.