‘Bachelor’ Ben Higgins Postpones Wedding to Jessica Clark To Late 2021, Will Still Live Apart Until Marriage

'The Bachelor' star's engagement will be longer than expected due to COVID-19 concerns.

Ben Higgins said his wedding to Jessica Clarke will be pushed out for more than a year than originally planned due to COVID-19.

The Bachelor star, 31, gave the wedding update on The Ben and Ashley I Almost Famous podcast episode “Quarantine In Paradise” (via Apple Podcasts), where he revealed that his marriage ceremony will likely take place more than a year after the couple had hoped to exchange vows. In addition, Higgins dished that he and his fiancee will continue to live apart until their wedding day.

On the podcast, Higgins said that “ideally” it would have been this year that he would have married Jessica.

“November was the idea,” The Bachelor star said. “COVID, you know, kind of stopped those plans.”

After the couple began looking at dates in 2021, they ruled out a spring wedding because Higgins will be in the thick of The Bachelor Live On Stage Tour, which he hosts alongside The Bachelorette’s Becca Kufrin. Higgins admitted that the tour is “a good source of income” for him and can’t be missed.

The engaged couple then realized they couldn’t schedule their wedding day during basketball season because Jessica’s brother is a pro player and wouldn’t be able to be there. That pushed the wedding to November 2021, but even that isn’t set in stone.

“We don’t have an exact date yet,” Higgins admitted. “We’re finalizing the location of it. But I do believe that it will be in November of 2021, … Hopefully by then, you know, COVID is—cross our fingers—it’s far enough gone that our family can be there.”

John Lamparski / Getty Images

On the podcast, Higgins added that while it feels like an eternity until his wedding day, he and his fiancée are trying to make the best of it by “celebrating” their extra-long engagement ina positive way.

The Bachelor Nation fan favorite also confirmed that the couple will continue to live apart until their wedding day — she is living in Nashville while he is in Denver — noting that it’s “healthy” for them to wait until marriage to move in together.

“We will be seeing each other often, but we will be apart until that day,” Higgins said.

Higgins previously revealed that the couple’s decision to not share a bed until marriage came long before the pandemic. He added that it’s not just a faith-based decision, but that it was always Jessica’s intention to save herself for marriage.

“This was her dream,” The Bachelor said of his future wife, per Entertainment Tonight. “It’s a standard she held for so long.”