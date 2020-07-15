AEW News: FTR Reveals Additional Details On Their ‘Handshake Deal’ With Company

Formerly known in WWE as The Revival, the tag team now known as FTR made their debut on All Elite Wrestling in May — a move that came after more than a year of rumors suggesting they wanted to leave their now-former employer. Details on the duo’s contracts with AEW had been scant since then, but in a recent interview, FTR members Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler opened up on the topic, revealing that they may be able to wrestle for other promotions aside from their current one.

On the most recent edition of The Wrestling Inc. Daily Podcast, the members of FTR were asked if their deal with AEW comes with any restrictions on where else they can perform. This question was answered by Harwood, who revealed that the tag team is under a “handshake deal” with the company and that he and Wheeler might have been given the chance to compete elsewhere by now if it wasn’t for the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“[AEW president and CEO Tony Khan] trusts us and we trust Tony,” Harwood continued. “We’ve had a lot of conversations with a lot of different guys and Cash and myself are extremely excited about the opportunities we have in front of us.”

Chiming in on the matter, Wheeler said that he and Harwood have been given the opportunity to “call the shots” when it comes to choosing where else they want to compete. He added that with FTR currently being a “hot commodity” in the scene, the duo has a lot of things they want to do, especially since tag team wrestling doesn’t appear as glamorous as most other types of wrestling nowadays.

“[W]e’ve always been so ambitious and we set goals for ourselves that we 100 percent always think we can obtain. One of those goals is to wrestle for every company against every tag team that thinks they’re better than us and prove them wrong.”

Next week at Fight for the Fallen, for the FIRST TIME EVER, it's FTR vs. The Lucha Bros in tag team action! Watch Fight for the Fallen for FREE on Wednesday, July 15th, at 8e7c on @TNTDrama. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/q8cm0LasMH — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) July 9, 2020

Aside from discussing the aforementioned contract details, FTR also hyped up their upcoming match against The Lucha Bros on Wednesday night’s “Fight for the Fallen” special episode of AEW Dynamite.

