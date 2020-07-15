Jana Duggar Smiles As She Enjoys Summer Fruit In New Instagram Share

Jana Duggar smiled in the sun as she enjoyed a summer fruit in a new Instagram share. The Counting On star looked lovely as she offered up a fresh coconut to her followers in a gorgeous outdoor setting. She shared how much she enjoyed a fresh version of the tropical fruit in the photo’s accompanying caption and asked her followers if they too enjoyed it as well. She added the hashtag “#summer” to her share.

Fans of the eldest Duggar daughter quickly chimed in with their own ways to enjoy the luscious fruit. Jana even engaged with one of her fans in the photo’s comments section who explained that they love it with lime, salt, and chili powder. Jana replied that she would have to try her version. Her answer received many likes from her Instagram followers.

“Very difficult to open. But worth the struggle. I love eating chunks of it. Enjoy!” stated one follower of the fruit.

“Love coconut, yum. You are such a beauty!” said a second fan.

“Yummy it’s so refreshing,” exclaimed a third Instagram follower.

“Look at those muscles, yowza!” exclaimed a fourth fan.

This led fans of the reality star to agree with her healthy appearance. One stated that all of Jana’s many projects, including gardening and home renovation, likely added to her toned physique.

Other fans couldn’t help but comment on Jana’s overall style. They stated she looked lovely and happy in the image.

She wore a blue-and-white thin striped top that featured short sleeves. These appeared to have been folded up to allow Jana to get more sun on her arms, which seemed to already be tanned.

Jana’s long, blond hair was pulled back away from her face into a ponytail. Several long pieces were pulled out around her hairline to frame her face.

As for her makeup, Jana appeared to have applied black eyeliner around the perimeter of her eyes as well as mascara. It also looked as if she added a darker shadow on her eyelid as well. Her cheeks were rosy, but it was unclear if that was the application of makeup or time spent in the summer sun. Her left eyebrow was raised quizzically at the camera.

Jana posed in front of an in-ground pool that featured a tall, white fence around the perimeter. Green grass was seen around the water feature, as well as low, green plantings. Behind Jana was a lush, green tree. It is not known if the Duggar family has a pool on their expansive Tontitown, Arkansas, property where their home is located.