Tyra Banks Announced As New ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Host & Executive Producer In Stunning Cast Shakeup

The supermodel and television host will wear two hats on ABC's celebrity ballroom competition.

Tyra Banks has been named the new host of Dancing with the Stars. One day after it was announced that longtime co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews have been fired from ABC’s celebrity ballroom competition, the network revealed that the America’s Next Top Model veteran will replace them.

In a post on the official Dancing With the Stars Instagram page, which can be seen here, the network shared a glam photo of Banks wearing a stylish yellow hat. The photo was captioned with a welcome to the new ABC host and a thank you to her predecessors.

“Please join us in welcoming [Tyra Banks] as #DWTS host. Thank you to [Tom Bergeron] and [Erin Andrews} for so many seasons of glitz, glamour, and good times!”

In comments to the post, longtime fans of the television dancing competition that featured Bergeron for 28 glitter-filled seasons were stunned by the unexpected turnaround. Many fans felt that hosting legend Bergeron is irreplaceable.

“She’s beautiful!!!” one viewer wrote of Banks. “But why fix something that isn’t broken?”

“Not all change is good,” another added. “Good luck Tyra but this long time viewer is done.”

“I don’t understand,” a third viewer wrote. “Tom is the foundation of the show. I guess we will see what happens with Tyra, but in my opinion, Tom and Erin both deserved better than this. The show will lose viewers for sure. Good luck Tyra.”

While many fans were stunned by the sudden casting move, Dancing With the Stars pro dancers Gleb Savchenko and Keo Motsepe were among those who posted comments to welcome Banks to the show.

Eric McCandless / ABC

Banks will have a dual role on Dancing With the Stars. In addition to her hosting duties, the supermodel will serve as an executive producer on the show, according to Deadline.

In a statement about her new high-profile hosting and producing gig, Banks said she has been a fan of Dancing With the Stars since its beginning. The 46-year-old beauty said she loves seeing celebrities pushed out of their comfort zones and it reminds her of her days on the catwalk,

Banks also acknowledged she has some very big shoes to fill following Bergeron’s long, Emmy-winning run on the iconic television competition. She added that Bergeron has set “a powerful stage” and that she is excited to continue the legacy of the show with both EP and hosting hats.

A former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model and Victoria’s Secret Angel, Banks is also known for her TV and movie roles and as host of America’s Next Top Model, America’s Got Talent and her self-titled chatfest, The Tyra Banks Show.