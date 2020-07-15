’90 Day Fiancé’: Brittany Breaks Down While Being Yelled At By Yazan’s Mother

There has been no shortage of drama for Brittany and Yazan on this season of TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way, and it looks like things may have just taken a turn for the worse, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight.

Brittany and Yazan met over video chat through his sister, and it was love at first sight. After getting to know each other, Brittany decided to move to Jordan to start a new life with the man she hoped to marry, but she has been struggling to get along with her future in-laws. During this week’s episode, the underground rapper was seen bursting into tears after an explosive fight with Yazan’s parents.

While spending time together, Yazan’s father asked the couple if they would be getting married that weekend. He had previously told his son that it was important for him to marry Brittany immediately because their religion doesn’t allow couples to live together until they’re legally wed. At the time, Brittany was in the process of divorcing her ex, but she had not revealed this to her future in-laws, so she made up an excuse. Yazan’s parents weren’t pleased with Brittany’s answer but decided to keep the conversation going by asking when she’ll be converting to Islam. During the conversation, Brittany also got irritated with her fiancé’s use of the word “baby” and told him she wasn’t a baby.

This exchange struck a chord with Yazan’s mother who stood up from her seat to yell at Brittany. She told the younger woman that she needed to respect her future husband and that she wasn’t allowed to argue with him. Yazan’s mother went on to say that Brittany needed to let go of her own family and commit to being a wife and mother. Yazan’s father also chimed in to express his disapproval of Brittany’s sexy photos on social media, and told his son that people would ask if she’s a “prostitute.” Yazan’s mother continued to call Brittany “disrespectful” until she stormed out of the room in tears.

“How have I been disrespectful? I don’t understand,” Brittany said. “I’m confused. I don’t know what’s going on. I’m lost. I don’t speak the language. I’m confused. People are yelling at me. People are getting mad at me. I don’t even know what’s going on.”

TLC / Discovery Press

“I’m not from here,” she continued. “I don’t understand what’s going on. I’m sorry that I wasn’t born in Jordan. I’m sorry that I don’t know Islam. I’m sorry that I can’t speak Arabic. I’m sorry that I’m not good enough for Yazan.”

In a preview for next week’s episode, Brittany is seen telling Yazan that she never wants to see his parents again.