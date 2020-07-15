Ashleigh Jordan Wears Teal Sports Bra & Gray Booty Shorts For Ab Workout

Fitness model Ashleigh Jordan took to popular social media site Instagram on Tuesday, July 14, to post her latest workout video in which she trained her oblique muscles.

For the workout, the fitness trainer chose a two-piece outfit from her personal activewear brand NVGTN that consisted of a teal sports bra and gray booty shorts. The top included thick shoulder straps and a low-cut neckline and showed off the model’s sculpted arms and back muscles. A small strip of toned tummy was also seen poking out between the top and bottoms. The shorts rose to just under Ashleigh’s belly button, showing off a glitzy piercing, and extended to the tops of her thighs, leaving plenty of muscular leg exposed. The shorts contoured to her curvy hips and backside.

Ashleigh went with a pair of white sneakers for footwear while accessorizing with a silver pendant necklace and sparkly hoop earrings. She pulled her long, blond tresses back in a ponytail and left a few strands loose around her face. Ashleigh also appeared to have added a touch of eye makeup and lip gloss.

The ab routine took place at the gym, and required the use of a large weighted ball. The model specified in her caption that the workout could easily be done at home for anyone who does not have access to a gym. The model showed her followers four exercises that all targeted the oblique muscles.

Before jumping into the exercises, Ashleigh was filmed lying on her side and flaunting her trim tummy for the camera. She placed one hand at the top of her rib cage and looked down toward her midsection with a smile. She then moved into the first exercise — the Russian twist variation. This move incorporated the weighted ball.

The second exercise in the routine was reverse heel taps. Ashleigh positioned her body in a table top and lifted one bent leg up toward the ceiling with her knee turned outward, reaching out to tap her heel with the opposite arm.

In the third video clip, the model demonstrated the Brazilian crunch variation. Positioning her body in a plank, Ashleigh extended one leg out behind her and then pulled it in to her chest, repeating the move several times while alternating sides. The final exercise in the circuit was the oblique crunch variation, which was carried out from standing position.

The model’s latest workout earned nearly 40,000 likes and more than 200 comments within the first day.