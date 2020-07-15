NBA Legend Paul Pierce Shares His Assessment Of Mavericks Superstar Luka Doncic

Before the Dallas Mavericks selected him as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2018 NBA Draft, some people have doubts if a player like Luka Doncic could thrive in the NBA. However, in just two years of playing in the league, everyone would agree that Doncic has done enough to prove his doubters wrong. Since he entered the league in 2018, Doncic continues to show an impressive performance on both ends of the floor.

From being named as the 2019 Rookie of the Year, Doncic is now one of the frontrunners to win the Most Valuable Player award in the 2019-20 NBA season. With the way that he’s currently playing, it’s no longer a surprise that Doncic is starting to catch the attention of prominent personalities in the league, including future NBA Hall of Famer and Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce. In a recent appearance on ESPN’s The Jump, via Youtube, Pierce talked about Doncic, including what to expect in his first appearance in the playoffs.

Pierce said that he’s expecting “special things” from Doncic in the upcoming 2020 NBA Playoffs. The 10-time NBA All-Star went as far as saying that Doncic is currently the “most talented player” in the league.

“I expect special things from him,” Pierce said, as quoted by Tyler Watts of Fansided’s The Smoking Cuban. “I mean, you talk about a kid who made one of the biggest leaps in recent memory from a Rookie of the Year to MVP caliber player. He has won at every European championship that you can think of, every European MVP that you can think of. I expect special things from this kid. Clearly, he is special. He is a talent. To me, he is the most talented player in the NBA, today. The lights are never too bright for him.”

It may be too early to give Doncic the title as the most talented player in the NBA, especially with the emergence of legitimate NBA superstars like LeBron James, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Kawhi Leonard, and Anthony Davis. Still, no one can deny the fact that Doncic is on the right path to becoming one of the greatest basketball players of all time. However, to be in the same conversation as James, Kobe Bryant, and Michael Jordan, there are still plenty of things that Doncic needs to do.

Aside from the continuous development in his game, Doncic should prove that he’s capable of leading the Mavericks to the top of the Western Conference and bringing multiple NBA championship titles to Dallas.