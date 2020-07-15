Laura Amy Flaunts Bombshell Curves In A Skintight Nude Outfit On Instagram

Instagram sensation Laura Amy appears to be on a streak of sultry bedroom posts. The Australian fitness model took to her page yesterday to share a tantalizing snap wherein she rocked a curve-flaunting outfit while sitting on the edge of the bed. Amy looked smoking-hot in a nude two-piece set from Oh Polly — a crop top and mini skirt ensemble that perfectly showed off her hourglass figure. The sexy upload comes one day after the social media star posed in bed in a skimpy snakeskin-print bikini, serving up an eyeful of cleavage and curves for her eager fans.

While her latest update was somewhat more conservative, Amy still showed some serious skin in the revealing ensemble. The tiny crop top cut off at the ribs, baring her toned midriff and tight abs, while the bandeau neckline sat low on her chest leaving plenty of cleavage on display. Likewise, the mini skirt exposed her thighs, further drawing the eye to her chiseled pins thanks to a ruffled trim decorating the dangerously short hemline.

The skintight outfit clung to her fit body, emphasizing her fierce, gym-honed physique. The look was complete with thin spaghetti straps that beautifully framed her ample décolletage area, which Laura opted to leave unadorned. However, her attire was not without a bit of sparkle and glitz. A large set of chunky hoop earrings dangled from her ears, their golden shine adding to the neutral tone of her outfit. She also wore a pair of rings on her fingers, one of which sported a sizable white rock.

Laura made sure to showcase her jewelry by posing with her rings-bearing hand on her shoulder. She pulled up her brunette tresses into a chic updo that put her earrings on show, leaving a pair of tendrils to frame her face. The model called attention to her accessories in her caption with a sparkles emoji, while also tagging the brand that provided her the clothes.

The 28-year-old brought her A-game in the makeup department as well. Her glam look mirrored the palette of her ensemble, and appeared to include glossy, dark-nude lipstick, winged eyeliner, long lashes, and a skin-toned blush, in addition to highlighted cheeks and sculpted eyebrows.

The seductive look didn’t fail to catch the eyes of her numerous fans, who clicked the like button more than 8,600 times and left 270-plus comments on her photo, all within the first eight hours of posting. Among those messages were remarks from fellow models, who complimented Laura’s style.

“Beauty,” wrote Aussie bombshell Abby Dowse, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

“Gorg bby,” chimed in Tahlia Skaines, ending her comment with the same-style emoji.

Laura’s less famous followers also had plenty to say about the hot post.

“So stunning love this set on you,” commented one person, trailed by two fire emoji.

“Hope your day is as BEAUTIFUL As You,” penned another Instagrammer.