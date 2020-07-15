Instagram Model Erika Gray Shows Off Major Cleavage In Tiny Pink Top While Driving

Model Erika Gray flaunted her assets as she showed off a new haircut while driving in her latest Instagram update. For the post, she uploaded two snaps and two videos in a revealing pink top that barely contained her ample cleavage.

The social media influencer wasted no time sharing her new hairstyle with fans, and added four slides to Instagram that showed her driving while listening to “One Way” by 6lack. She had her long dirty blond hair straight and parted in the middle. The woman known as “Brazilian Barbie” rocked a pink tank top that was cropped to just below her chest, and had a plunging neckline with thin shoulder straps. She also rocked a pair of matching pink shorts that were visible in one of the clips. There was a necklace with a small pendant hanging from her neck.

In the first slide, the 30-year-old added a photo where she flashed a sultry glare at the camera. Erika had her mouth slightly agape, and offered fans a view of her killer cleavage. She kept her mouth closed for the second snap, which helped accentuate her full lips.

For the third slide, the Wild N’ Out model posted a video. She started by filming from her chest up and winked at the lens while playing with her hair. Erika panned the camera down to show her toned midsection and defined legs in the tiny shorts. In the final slide, she stuck her tongue out as she zoomed in to show her gorgeous face, and the clip ended with her once again winking at the camera.

Erika included lyrics from the 6black song in her caption, and tagged the people who did her makeup, extensions, and styled her hair. She also tagged the location as the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

Many of the Brazilian’s 2.3 million Instagram followers noticed the car ride post, and over 10,000 of them found their way to the “like” button in just over six hours after it went online. Erika had more than 220 comments, as her replies were littered with fire and devil emoji. Fans, and multiple notable models, left praise in the comment section.

“You have the prettiest face ever!” model Natasha Yi wrote.

“My favorite Wild N Out girl,” an admiring fan commented.

“Bad girl,” one follower replied along with a series of emoji.

“Gorgeous,” added another.

As covered by The Inquisitr, last month Erika flaunted her curvy figure in a tiny white Louis Vuitton bikini. That post garnered over 20,000 likes from her fans.