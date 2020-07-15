Kaley Cuoco & Her Sister Bri Rock Skintight Leggings During Intense Sweat Session

Kaley gave fans an inside look at one of her workouts with her sister, and she revealed that they were getting ready to go back to work.

Kaley Cuoco revealed how she’s been staying in such great shape during quarantine in the Instagram update that she shared with her fans on Tuesday night. The former star of The Big Bang Theory explained that keeping her body in top form has been a top priority for her because she needs to be prepared “to go back to work at a moments notice.”

Kaley’s post included a set of nine photos that showed the 34-year-old actress and her younger sister, Bri Cuoco, 31, demonstrating a few of the exercises that they performed during an intense workout with trainer Ryan Sorensen.

Kaley was dressed to work up a sweat in a pair of skintight black leggings that showcased her toned legs. She also rocked a sleeveless striped Nike shirt, which she wore tucked into her stretchy bottoms. Her footwear was a pair of white trainers with yellow Nike logos. As for Bri, she sported a similar pair of leggings, a black sports bra, and black shoes with white Nike branding.

Most of the sisters’ workout took place on an outdoor basketball court. In Kaley’s first slideshow photo, they both had thin resistance bands looped around their waists. Ryan was holding the ends of the bands in his hands, and Kaley and Bri were pulling against him as they stepped onto a concrete stair outside a building. Kaley was pumping her arms, which showed off one of her defined biceps.

In the second photo, the sisters were pictured doing lunges with bulky adjustable dumbbells in one hand. This was followed by an action shot of Kaley skipping rope while Bri did high knees in place. Kaley’s face was red and she was grimacing as she performed her cardio exercise.

There was just one picture of Bri and Kaley taking a break, and they were both doubled over. This image was followed by two more shots of the sisters performing exercises with the large dumbbells. Kaley was then shown running down a neighborhood street lined with trees. She had a big smile on her face, and she was giving Ryan a high five.

In the next picture, Kaley and Bri demonstrated how to make jump roping even more strenuous by performing the exercise with wide resistance bands around their lower legs. The final photo was close-up shot of the two sweaty sisters that was seemingly taken after their workout. It looked like they both weren’t wearing any makeup in the stunning image.

According to Deadline, Bri has landed a recurring role in Kaley’s next big upcoming project, The Flight Attendant. This is likely the work that Kaley referenced in the caption of her Instagram post. She was forced to take an indefinite break from filming the HBO Max series when the COVID-19 pandemic hit.