Julianne Kissinger Tugs At Skimpy Lace Thong In Hot New Instagram Selfie

Julianne Kissinger took to her Instagram page today to share a selfie, noting in the caption that it had been a while since she’d posted one. In the new snap, she tugged at her lacy black thong with one hand and put her figure on show.

Julianne stood facing the camera straight on and crossed her right leg in front. She held her phone with her left hand and glanced down at her phone screen as she tilted her chin down with a hint of a sultry smile on her face.

The model’s sexy lingerie set included a lacy black bra with frayed edging along her cleavage and a matching thong with straps that rested high on her hips. The straps featured gold hoop accents in the front. She also rocked thigh-high stockings with navy blue trim on the top. Her revealing ensemble left her cleavage, toned abs, tiny hips, and curvy hips displayed.

Julianne wore her hair down in a middle part with soft, large waves that were brushed around her shoulders. Her makeup application seemingly included dark liner on her lower lids, dark lashes, silver eyeshadow, and light pink lipstick. She also wore a matching black manicure that added an edgy vibe to her look. She kept her accessories simple with a couple of rings and nothing else.

She posed indoors with a modern kitchen visible in the background. It was apparently a bright, sunny day with natural light streaming into the area. The model also tagged her second Instagram account, @juliannexobby, in the post.

The update has been liked over 109,200 times so far in the past eight hours, and her admirers had lots of nice things to say in the comments section.

“Those hips don’t lie,” gushed a follower.

Others responded creatively to her request in the caption.

“I rated it 3000,” raved a second fan.

“If anyone says anything other then a 10 they are lying,” declared a third social media user.

“How could it be anything but a 10?!” exclaimed another supporter.

Julianne also posted another eye-catching update on June 28 and showed off her physique. That time, she opted for a tiny black bikini. Her top was so small that it left her underboob showing, and her bottoms had an extremely low waistline and thick straps. She stood outside in a covered seating area and tugged at her half-ponytail with her hands. She wore what looked like dark eye makeup and glossy light pink lipstick while pursing her lips for the shot.