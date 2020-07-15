Qimmah Russo Stuns Fans With A Backflip In Tiny White Shorts And Crop Top

Gorgeous and skilled fitness trainer Qimmah Russo rocked out some tumbling in her most recent post on Tuesday night. The prolific Instagram star’s clip garnered just under 25,000 views in the first 45 minutes it was uploaded.

Qimmah looked incredible in the quick video while performing a seemingly effortless backflip.

As the video began, Qimmah stood in the middle of a large blue gymnastic mat and faced the camera at a three-quarter angle. She had her feet planted perpendicular to one another and shoulder-width apart. Both elbows were bent and her arms were raised level to her chest. She looked straight ahead with an expression of intense concentration.

She bent both knees and folded forward, simultaneously extending both arms straight behind her body.

She then forcefully swung her arms back forward and up into the air. The rapid movement created the required momentum to launch Qimmah’s knees high over her head in one smooth controlled motion.

Her palms made intentional contact with her upper thighs as she achieved a stellar tuck in mid-air.

Her body unfolded gracefully as she quickly descended back to the ground, landing almost exactly where she had started. Both feet hit the mat at the same time, and she gave a little hop.

She ended the performance in perfect form, standing tall and balanced solidly on the balls of her feet with her arms once again extended behind her. As the clip closed, Qimmah raised her head and made triumphant eye contact with the camera.

She wore crisp white athletic shorts with a high waist that barely covered her curvaceous derriere and accentuated her incredibly muscular thighs. She also wore a skintight black crop top with a demure neckline and cap sleeves that revealed her fantastic abs.

She finished off the ensemble with a black mask, thus demonstrating compassionate and responsible attention to safety during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In less than an hour after it went live, almost 100 adoring Instagram fans had expressed their feelings about the impressive post. A bevy of flame, peach, and heart emoji were visible throughout the comments section. Other fans put their admiration into words.

“Wow made that look easy,” declared one fan.

“With the mask too! Nice,” another fan complimented her necessary attire.

“I remember when you first started learning back flips now look at you!” raved a third person, following their comment with praise and heart emoji.

“Smh you can do everything!” exclaimed a fourth follower, dazzled by Qimmah’s multi-athletic prowess.