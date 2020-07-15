‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Sami Interrupts The Wedding, Jake & Gabi Wait For Results

Days of Our Lives spoilers for Wednesday, July 15, 2020 reveal that the drama is just beginning to heat up for the midweek episode.

According to a recent report by Soap Hub, fans can expect to see Sami Brady (Alison Sweeney) come crashing into the Brady Pub and interrupt her twin brother Eric Brady’s (Greg Vaughan) lovely wedding ceremony to Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker).

Sami and Nicole have been enemies for decades, and have done a lot to hurt one another over the years. They’ve also seemed to have the same taste in men, having both been married to Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo) and EJ DiMera (formerly James Scott). Sami was also once married to Nicole’s brother, Brandon.

However, Sami will come busting in on the wedding just moments after Eric and Nicole are pronounced husband and wife by family friend Abe Caver (James Reynolds). Of course, Sami’s family will be on the edge of their seats, knowing just how much Sami hates Nicole, and that she has a flare for making situations about her in the most dramatic of fashion.

Sami’s return will spark a big scene, which will end up with she and her brand new sister-in-law getting into a physical altercation right in the middle of what was supposed to be the wedding reception.

Elsewhere in Salem, Vivian Alamain (Louise Sorel) will be overjoyed to see her man servant, Ivan, return to her. He’ll surprise her while she’s being held at the Salem police station, and he’s said to be bring a major bombshell secret with him. Could Ivan know something that will change Vivian’s life forever?

Meanwhile, Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) and Jake Lambert (Brandon Barash) will impatiently wait for Dr. Rolf’s serum to kick in. If Jake truly is Gabi’s presumed dead husband, Stefan DiMera, the serum should restore all of his memories of the couple’s life together.

Chris Weeks / Getty Images

However, if the serum doesn’t work, that will raise a lot of questions about Jake, and the DNA test that matched him to Stefan. Could the two possibly be twin brothers?

Finally, Bonnie Lockhart (Judi Evans) will continue her attempts to make amends with Lucas. Bonnie and Lucas have a rocky history together, and now that Bonnie has found fame and fortune with a book about her life, she’ll want to turn over a new leaf.

Of course, Bonnie has always been a wildcard, and she won’t be able to turn off that spunky personality that often times gets her into trouble and causes her to make poor decisions.