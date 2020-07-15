Alexis Clark Soaks Up Some Sun In A Booty-Baring Purple Thong Bikini At The Beach

Alexis Clark returned to her Instagram account on Tuesday night to share yet another steamy snap with her adoring fans. The model flashed her curves while serving up a sultry look for the camera.

In the sexy snap, Alexis looked like a total smokeshow as she rocked a tiny purple string bikini. The skimpy top fastened behind her back and hugged her tightly while showing off her toned arms and shoulders.

The matching thong bikini bottoms tied around her curvy hips and wrapped snugly around her tiny waist as they accentuated her long, lean legs and round booty. Fans also got a peek at her flat tummy in the shot. She accessorized the style with some bright blue polish on her fingernails.

Alexis grabbed a nearby tree and hugged it close as she arched her back and wore a smile on her face. She had her backside facing the camera and one knee bent as she closed her eyes and soaked up some sun. In the background, some green foliage, a blue sky, and a white sand beach could be seen.

Alexis wore her long, blond hair parted to the side. She styled the locks in loose waves that fell down her back and brushed over her shoulders.

She also sported a full face of makeup. The glam look seemed to consist of mascara-covered lashes and black eyeliner, as well as a light dusting of eye shadow and sculpted brows.

She looked to complement her tanned skin with pink blush on her cheeks and a shimmering glow on her nose, chin, under eyes, and forehead. She appeared to complete the application with pink lipstick.

Alexis’ 756,000-plus followers couldn’t get enough of the post, clicking the like button more than 31,000 times within the first four hours after it was shared her to feed. Fans also hit up the comments section to leave over 350 messages during that time.

“Okay can you be ANY MORE PERFECT???” one follower wrote.

“Perfect girl,” another declared.

“I love you,” a third social media user gushed.

“Such beauty,” a fourth comment read.

The model appears to have no qualms about showing off her curvy figure in her online pics. She’s often seen sporting sexy bathing suits, tiny lingerie, and plunging tops in her photos.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Alexis recently drew attention when she posed in a low cut black romper and flaunted her “sun kissed” skin. To date, that post has raked in more than 48,000 likes and over 590 comments.