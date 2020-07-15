Ivanka Trump Blasted For Posing With Can Of Goya Beans

The first daughter showed her support for the Goya brand after the company's CEO praised her father, President Donald Trump.

Ivanka Trump set off a firestorm on Twitter when she she shared a photo that showed her posing with a can of Goya black beans. Her tweet came days after the CEO of Goya spoke out in support of President Donald Trump, and critics of her social media move questioned whether it was appropriate for the Senior Advisor to the President to promote a product in such a manner.

On Tuesday night, Trump, 38, tweeted the Goya brand’s motto in English and Spanish. Her post included a snapshot of the first daughter standing inside a room with white walls and curtains. She was clad in an all-white ensemble that included a button-up top with bishop sleeves. She wore the billowy blouse tucked into a white pleated skirt with a wide waistband. The former fashion designer accessorized her outfit with a chunky gold chain necklace. Her shoulder-length blond hair was sleek, straight, and styled with a center part.

Trump flashed her pearly whites at the camera as she was photographed holding up a blue can of Goya brand black beans. She posed with the palm of her other hand hovering a short distance underneath the can. A number of Twitter users suggested that her post looked like an advertisement, and her pose had some commenters comparing her to a model on The Price Is Right.

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

“Why is a senior White House official endorsing a food product?” wrote Kyle Griffin, senior producer for MSNBC’s The Last Word, in response to Trump’s tweet.

“I’m sure all the white supremacists who support your dad are grateful for the Spanish translation,” tweeted activist and author Amy Siskind.

A few political pundits and reporters suggested that the presidential adviser’s tweet was a violation of federal government ethics rules.

“Federal officials are barred from using their office ‘for the endorsement of any product, service or enterprise,'” tweeted The Wall Street Journal reporter Rebecca Ballhaus.

Chrissy Teigen also weighed in on Ivanka’s photo, and she didn’t hold back. The TV personality and cookbook author is a vocal critic of President Trump and his family, and she often uses social media to blast their behavior.

“Had it with anyone who EVER defends this woman or puts her as the ‘sane’ one in this family,” Teigen tweeted. “What a repulsive trolling of the people. also (in the SEA of illegal sh*t this family does) is this even ethically ok or legal??”

The first daughter’s tweet came amid calls to boycott the Goya brand after the company’s CEO, Bob Unanue, praised President Trump at a White House event. He angered the president’s critics by saying that America was “blessed” to have a leader like the former real estate mogul. During a Fox News interview, Unanue refused to walk back his support of the president, and he complained that the Goya boycott was “suppression of speech.”

Trump’s daughter and Unanue aren’t the only supporters of the president who are pushing back against the boycott. In a recent tweet, Texas Senator Ted Cruz accused “the Left” of trying to “silence free speech,” and he encouraged his followers to buy Goya products.

The first daughter previously complained about what she described as “cancel culture” when her commencement speech for Wichita State University was pulled due to an outcry from critics of the Trump administration.