Qimmah Russo Shows Off Chiseled Physique While Wearing Yellow Cutout Crop Top And Matching Leggings

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo impressed her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent post. Leaning against a car, the celebrity rocked a yellow crop top and leggings as she implored that her fans should be their “own motivation.”

The fitness fanatic wore a bright yellow crop top that featured cutouts at the straps as it plunged dramatically downwards. The item of clothing showed plenty of cleavage because of this. She paired it will tight-fitting leggings in a matching shade. Sections of her pants had a pinprick hole pattern over each calf and thigh. They sat high on her waist with a thick band that drew attention to her famous abs and tiny waist. On her feet, she wore white ROVUX runners.

Qimmah’s dark curls were styled in a slicked-back ponytail that was parted dramatically down the center. She appeared to be wearing some mascara and eyeliner, along with neutral shades of eyeshadow that highlighted her beautiful eyes. On her lips, she seemed to have selected a pale pink lipstick.

The set contained four similar shots. The first showed Qimmah sitting on the front of a car. She leaned back as she gazed at the camera. The second picture saw the model flexing her biceps. Still seated on the vehicle, she struck a dramatic vibe with this pose. In the third snap, Qimmah appeared relaxed as she smiled at her intended audience. Finally, the last photo showed the celebrity looking at something off-camera.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the image had gathered close to 18,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her supporters.

“Stop it! Lol girl please you know you are MOTIVATION for many of us!!” one follower wrote in reference to Qimmah’s caption.

“She fine and she know she fine too,” a fan said in the comments section.

“Pick me up some in & out burger while you’re there,” another user joked in reference to the sign in the background.

“My queen,” a fourth person wrote, also using several emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. The most popular were the heart, heart-eyed, and fire emoji. Of course, when Qimmah is involved, the muscly arm emoji also gets a workout among her fans.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah posted another breathtaking set to her official Instagram account earlier in the day. In that update, she wore a skintight orange bodysuit that showed off her all of her toned muscles.