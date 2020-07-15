Jana Kramer Reveals She Auditioned For ‘RHOBH’ While Chatting With Melissa & Joe Gorga On Her Podcast

Jana Kramer revealed that she recently auditioned for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills on the newest episode of her podcast, Whine Down with Jana Kramer and Michael Caussin, People reported on Tuesday.

She announced the news while chatting with Real Housewives of New Jersey stars Melissa and Joe Gorga, who were guests on the podcast episode. At first, Jana did not say which show she auditioned for, but when Melissa asked her directly Jana revealed it was RHOBH.

If selected, Jana and her family would have to relocate to the city and she was okay with that, adding that they had lived in Beverly Hills in the past before moving to Nashville.

According to Jana, she and her husband auditioned for Bravo back in May via FaceTime and Zoom. She said they wound up auditioning for the show while they were under quarantine because they ran out of things to keep themselves entertained.

The former Dancing with the Stars contestant claimed they had done two interviews so far but “haven’t heard anything.”

She joked that she and her husband just might be “boring people.”

Jana also mentioned that Teddi Mellencamp Arroyave, a current RHOBH cast member, is a friend of the couple’s and seemingly helped get them an audition.

“Teddi is a friend, but I have not heard anything, so I’m sure it’s not going any further,” Jana added.

The country singer joked that if she and Michael were to become part of the ensemble, she “would be so afraid that we’d be eaten alive and spit out and then like canceled the next day.”

Melissa, who has plenty of experience in the franchise thanks to her many years on RHONJ, reassured Jana that she would be “so cute and loved and real!”

However, Jana worried that she would have to “filter” herself on the show because she often receives hate for being “very sarcastic.”

“I wouldn’t want to filter myself too much… I have a hard time with criticism and I don’t know how I could handle that.”

Aside from Teddi, if Jana were accepted to be part of the RHOBH cast, she would be among other notable reality stars such as Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Denise Richards and more. Many of the Beverly Hills housewives double as actresses, which means Jana, who previously starred on the CW series One Tree Hill, would fit right in.

While Jana might be new to reality television, she has always been very open and honest about her life and the struggles she has dealt with over the years. She recently shared a very emotional Instagram post detailing her parenting struggles with her 1-year-old son Jace.