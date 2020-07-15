Yovanna Ventura Shows Off Summer Tan in Denim Cutoffs And Unbuttoned Shirt

Instagram model Yovanna Ventura wowed her 5.3 million followers with her recent post. The outside shoot included images of the celebrity posing at the beach while wearing tiny cutoffs and an unbuttoned blouse.

The first snap was a close-up of Yovanna. Standing in front of a rocky shoreline that contained the remains of a tower structure, the celebrity took the selfie while she fiddled with her long dark hair.

The second photo revealed more of the model. In this one, Yovanna wore a loose-fitting shirt that was white at the top before blending into a mid shade of blue at the bottom. She paired this with pale denim cutoffs. In this picture, she sat on a rock with her legs spread. Her perfectly manicured nails rested lightly on her tanned thighs. Her dark locks framed her face and it appeared that a gentle wind blew.

The third image highlighted the celebrity’s impossibly long legs as she stood in front of a rock wall. She leaned on the barrier with one hand and tucked the other into the pocket of her shorts as she did so. One of the model’s legs was bent as she also rested her toes against the wall. She had partially unbuttoned her shirt in this picture, revealing some cleavage.

The final image did not contain Yovanna. Instead, the celebrity had decided to include a snap of a crab she had found while at the beach.

Needing little makeup, the model appeared to be wearing a little mascara and neutral eyeshadows. On her plump lips, she seemed to have selected a pale shade of pink lipstick.

As soon as Yovanna posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within three hours, the set had garnered 31,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her admirers.

While Yovanna did not disclose the location of the photoshoot via a geotag, some followers attempted to guess where she was, using the iconic tower shown in the first snap as a reference.

“Are you in Victoria beach?!” one user queried.

“Where is thissssssss?” another fan asked

However, others were more interested in commenting on the model’s breathtaking beauty.

“You’re so pretty,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Beautiful long legs,” a fourth person wrote, also peppering their response with a variety of emoji.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the heart, heart-eyes, and fire emoji.

Keeping in theme with today’s beachside shots, Yovanna posted a set of bikini snaps yesterday. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, that set of images revealed the stunner to be wearing a pale blue two-piece which instantly captivated her intended audience.