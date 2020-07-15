Halle Berry Asks Fans To Select Their Favorite ‘Storm’ Look For ‘X-Men’ 20th Anniversary

In her most recent post on Instagram, Academy-Award winning actress Halle Berry celebrated the anniversary of X-Men, which was released 20 years ago on July 14.

Berry was cast as Storm, a veteran member of the X-Men who has the ability to manipulate weather patterns, in four installments of the insanely successful movie franchise. Between 2000 and 2014, she portrayed the sexy and powerful superhero in X-Men, X2, X-Men: The Last Stand and X-Men: Days of Future Past.

The post was a four-part image in which Berry pieced together the progression of her character’s appearance from each film, consecutively numbered. In the corresponding caption, she asked her fans to cast their vote for their favorite Storm look throughout the years, adding the hashtag “#WigWars,” with a crying/laughing emoji.

In the first image, Berry was displayed as the original character from 20 years ago. Her wig was Storm’s trademark platinum white. It was styled straight and then fell into loose curls a few inches past her shoulders. A fringed half-bang framed her stunning brown eyes. She faced the camera head-on with a serious expression. Her black leather costume had silver detailing and a high neck decorated with the X-Men symbol.

The second image showed a slightly modified version of the character. She wore what appears to be the exact same costume, but that is where the similarity ended. The decision was made to give Storm’s white hair a distinctly blond tone, which morphed the superhero vibe into something more pedestrian. Her locks were parted on one side and trimmed into choppy curled layers that swept the tops of her shoulders.

Berry’s character continued to evolve in image three. As time passed, her wigs got gradually edgier. The bombshell blond was exchanged for a distinctly lavender hue and an even shorter cut. Shaggy, eye-grazing bangs transitioned smoothly into a chin-length shag with a contemporary twist.

Photo four concluded the 14-year time span with the most distinct change in appearance, and the most modern vibe overall. Her hair returned to a color most closely resembling the original white, but this time with a chic hint of dark roots peeking through. All of the length had been removed, leaving Berry with a bare neck and some textured length on top. Some type of hefty styling product gave the style inches of height.

Berry’s 6.3 million Instagram followers were eager to respond to her caption and cast their votes for their favorite Storm look.

A quick scan of the comments revealed a fairly wide distribution between the votes.

“1 & 2!!! but you look great in them all!” raved one fan.

“I like 3 the best, but they all look good,” complimented a second person.

“The last one!!! #4,” declared a third, following the comment with multiple heart emoji.