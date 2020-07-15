Natasha Oakley Sizzles In Clay-Colored Bikini As She Posed In Her ‘Natural Habitat’

Natasha Oakley has been celebrating her 30th birthday in style as her latest Instagram posts have shown. On Monday, the Australian model, entrepreneur and designer took to the social media platform to post a gorgeous snapshot that saw her in a tiny bikini while posing in a paradisiacal location.

For this shot, Oakley struck a powerful pose while standing in calm clear-clear water. She was knee-deep in the ocean as she placed her right leg in front of the opposite, in a stance that accentuated the natural curves of her body. She took both hands to her head, which was turned to the left. Her eyes were closed and she smiled brightly. The location included several large, orange-hued rock formations that towered in front of green, lush vegetation. Coarse-looking sand completed the pristine beach. The picture was taken at Whitsunday Island, Queensland, Australia, according to the geotag.

Oakley wore a clay-colored two-piece swimsuit that included a classic triangle top. The cups were small and allowed her to show off a bit of cleavage. Thin straps went around her neck and back, keeping the structure in place. The lower half of the suit consisted of a pair of equally small bottoms. They also had thin straps, which tied into bows that dangled against her sides. Oakley pulled the sides up high, baring her hips and helping elongate her legs.

She tagged Monday Swimwear over the photo, the brand she runs with her friend Devin Brugman. Her blond hair was pulled back in a bun. She appeared to be wearing little to no makeup in the shot.

Oakley noted in the caption that she was in her “natural habitat.” In under a day, the post has garnered more than 23,500 likes and over 165 comments. Many of her fans used the comments section space to wish her a happy birthday. Many others, simply gushed over Oakley’s good looks.

“You. The Whitsundays. A dreamy pair,” one user wrote.

“Happy Birthday gorgeous being!!” wished her another user.

“This is S T U N N I N G,” a third fan chimed in.

“Tash makes any background look fantastic and any bikini look stunning,” added a fourth one.

Over the weekend, Oakley shared another picture that showed her in the same bikini. This time around, she was captured stretched out on the side of a boat while soaking up the sun. She placed one hand behind her for support as the photographer shot her at a three-quarter angle. A gorgeous view of the rocky shore and turquoise water filled up the background behind her — a scene that Oakley described as “heaven” in the caption.