Chanel West Coast Stuns In A Flirty Pastel Two-Piece Set

In her latest Instagram post, rapper and television personality Chanel West Coast shared a gorgeous snap with her 3.4 million Instagram followers that showed her posing in a stunning pastel ensemble. The photo was set up so that three snaps of Chanel were put side-by-side to create the picture, and the outfit flattered her petite physique.

Chanel didn’t tag any clothing brands in the post to reveal where her ensemble came from, but she rocked a pastel two-piece set with a delicate pattern. She posed in front of a plain white wall with brown flooring underneath her, and the neutral surroundings provided the perfect backdrop for her gorgeous set.

The top Chanel wore was an off-the-shoulder style crop top with short sleeves that covered up a portion of her upper arms. The look appeared to have a delicate trim along the top, as well as some lace details along the hem. The entire garment was crafted from a patterned fabric that incorporated blue and purple tones on a white background, and the print looked stunning against her bronzed skin.

Her body was turned away from the camera, so the front of the look wasn’t visible, but Chanel still flashed some skin between where the crop top ended and her skirt began.

She paired the flirty top with a maxi skirt made from the same pastel fabric. The skirt was snug at the top, hugging her pert posterior and toned thighs before cascading down to the floor. The look had ruffled volume towards the bottom, and Chanel accentuated the unique bottom by kicking one leg back behind her. The fabric was semi-sheer and Chanel layered a pair of high-waisted white underwear underneath the skirt to keep things covered up.

Her long brunette locks tumbled down her back in soft waves, and she kept the accessories simple, adding a pair of heart-shaped earrings and not much else. She had a big smile on her face as she posed for the snap, and she tagged both MTV and the show she appears on, Ridiculousness.

Her fans absolutely loved the post, and it racked up over 13,800 likes as well as 253 comments within just one hour of going live.

“The radiating beauty you possess is awe inspiring… You are smoking..,” one fan wrote.

“So beautiful! Love the dress and hair!” another follower added.

“Chanel looking great as always,” one fan remarked, including a flame emoji and heart emoji in the comment.

“Definitely my favorite post of today,” a fourth follower commented.

Yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, Chanel shared a sizzling double update in which she rocked a colorful thong bikini while hanging out on the beach.