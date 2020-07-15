Devin Brugman Soaks Up The Sun In Cream-Colored Bikini

Devin Brugman stunned many of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 14, with a series of snapshot that saw her soaking up the sun in a stylish bikini that showcased her incredible body.

The post consisted of four images, all of which showed the American model, designer and entrepreneur in the same two-piece. It boasted a cream hue that made her glowing sun-kissed skin stand out. The top had an underwire structure that push up her breasts, enhancing her cleavage. The cups were held up by thin straps that stretched over her shoulders.

Brugman teamed her top with a pair of matching bottoms featuring thin straps that tied on the sides. She wore them high on her hips, helping showcase her hourglass figure by contrasting her slender waist and strong lower body. She said in response to a comment that she is wearing the Maui top by Monday Swimwear, the brand she launched back in 2014 alongside her friend Natasha Oakley. She completed her ensemble with a matching cover-up, which she wore off her left shoulder.

She wore her brunette hair parted in the middle and styled down in natural strands. Her hair looked slightly damp. Brugman appeared to be wearing a bit of makeup, namely bronzer and lipgloss.

The photos captured Brugman sitting in a patio chair next to a house. Her right leg was up, resting next to her left thigh. Brugman posed for the pictures in Los Angeles, California.

Brugman admitted that today felt like summer. The post has attracted more than 15,000 likes and over 110 comments within the first three hours. Many of her fans used the occasion to address her caption and to express their overall admiration for her, while others reacted to the photo simply by using emoji.

“You look like summer,” one user wrote, including a heart-eyes emoji at the end of the comment.

“[A]re you even real liiiiiife,” asked another admirer.

“Summer started when you walked outside in that bikini!” a third fan chimed in.

“Mondays are prettier with a beauty like you,” added a fourth user.

Brugman often rocks pieces from her collection on her Instagram shares. Just yesterday, she posted another example in which she sported a tropical bikini, as The Inquisitr has previously noted. It was made from fabric that had green, orange and beige hues. The top featured classic triangle-style cups. The bottoms had sides that sat high on her hips. The two pictured featured Brugman sitting on the floor. A few potted plants, along with a wicker chair, could be seen behind her.