Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo Sizzles In Skintight Orange Bodysuit

Fitness trainer Qimmah Russo made the day a little better for her 1.5 million Instagram followers with her recent update. In the set of images, the celebrity rocked a stunning bodysuit that showed off her athletic physique.

Qimmah wore a skintight bright orange spandex bodysuit in the series of pictures. The top featured a deeply plunging front that showed off the celebrity’s cleavage as well as a little sideboob. The high-waisted outfit appeared to be mostly backless with only two thin bands running around her midriff and joining up to the thick shoulder straps.

The fitness trainer’s dark hair was straightened and worn in an elegant style. Some sections of her tresses were pulled back and secured. Other sections hung down each side of her face. She opted for what appeared to be dark mascara and eyeliner as well as false eyelashes to further compliment the elegance of the dazzling outfit. It also seemed that she had selected a pale shade of shimmery pink lipstick.

The model completed the look with large hoop earrings and high-heeled mules with a clear plastic upper.

Five photos were included in the set and all were variations of a similar pose. Qimmah stood in front of an abstract painting that had complimentary colors to what she was wearing. In some shots, she smiled for the camera. Whereas, in others, she posed more seductively.

As soon as Qimmah posted the images, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the set had gathered close to 20,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

In the caption, the fitness fanatic wished her followers a “Happy Monday.” As many of her fans pointed out, it was now Tuesday in the U.S. However, most were more interested in the stunning shots than the caption.

“Wow!! Beautiful!! Gorgeous!!” one follower exclaimed in the comments section.

“I love that outfit on you,” a fan said.

“Simply Beautiful as always,” said another user.

“This is the greatest thing I’ve ever seen,” a fourth person wrote.

In addition, many of her followers used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the images. By far, the most popular appeared to be the heart, fire, and heart-eyed emoji. Some fans also made use of the muscly arm emoji in response to Qimmah’s chiseled physique.

