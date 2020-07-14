Sara Orrego Flaunts Physique In Tiny Spandex Shorts

Sara Orrego showed off her fit physique to her 1.5 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, July 14, with her most recent post. The Colombian model took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself clad in a skintight outfit as she geared up to do some running.

The photo showed Orrego in an enclosed space outdoors. She was surrounded by white-painted brick walls as she stood in front of a black metal ladder. A door on one of the walls indicated the day was bright and sunny. Orrego had her profile to the camera, which was positioned low. She had her legs apart as she lifted her heels off the ground. She arched her back as she glanced down at the photographer, with a half smile on her face.

Orrego wore a pair of tiny spandex shorts that sat just above her belly button, clinging to her toned midriff. They were skintight and outline her strong derriere. On her torso, she wore a yellow top with short sleeves. The front looked like it had been tucked under the bra, exposing her stomach.

She completed her ensemble with a black visor with the Alo Yoga loga emblazoned across the front in black, white running shoes with pastel pink and blue accents, and a pair of bright yellow socks. Orrego wore her brunette hair pulled up in a high ponytail. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup in the picture.

In the caption, she simply indicated today was jogging day using an emoji. The photo proved to be popular, garnering more than 54,000 likes and over 310 comments within just a few hours. Her fans used the occasion to share their admiration for Orrego and to compliment her on her beauty and outfit. As usual, most of her comments were written in her native Spanish, though quite a few were in English as well.

“Beautiful sara,” one user wrote in English.

“Wow you’re simply amazing,” replied another one of her fans.

“Exercise day, yay [two hands raised emoji] you look great in sportswear Sarita,” a third admirer chimed in.

“You are art, never forget it,” added a fourth fan.

Orrego often shows off her killer legs on her Instagram feed. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently posted a couple of snapshots in which she wore a pair of tiny Daisy Dukes while posing close to what looked to be a parking garage. Her distressed denim shorts had cutoff legs and super short raw hems exposed her toned quads. She paired her bottoms with a casual slogan T-shirt. The black top was oversized and gave off a relaxed style.