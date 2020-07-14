Laura Sagra Flaunts Sizzling Curves In Ruffled Blue Bikini

Colombian Instagram model Laura Sagra has wowed her 877,000 followers with her recent post. Wearing nothing more than a ruffled bikini, the celebrity instantly captivated her intended audience with her amazing physique.

Laura wore a pale blue bikini that she seemed to be favoring of late on Instagram. The top featured triangular cups edged with a small ruffle. It did up around her neck with shoestring straps in a halter-neck fashion. The item of clothing plunged down low in the front and barely covered her assets. As a result of this, a little underboob was present as well as ample cleavage.

The bikini briefs were tied in bows at each side and sat high on her hips. They also displayed the same ruched edging as its matching counterpart.

The model, who frequently posted workout videos, showed off her fine form in the outfit. Her flat stomach and toned thighs were highlighted as she posed in the sunshine.

One of Laura’s hands was positioned on the bikini strap at one hip. The other held out a strand of her long blond hair. Her locks were styled in gentle waves that were parted off-center and cascaded down over one shoulder.

The Instagram sensation appeared to be wearing dark mascara and eyeliner as well as contouring eyeshadow that enhanced her natural beauty. Blusher further highlighted her cheeks and it seemed that she had selected a neutral shade of lipstick on her plump lips.

The celebrity appeared to be standing in front of a deck area. What looked like a bar and a stool was directly behind her. To one side was a small potted palm.

As soon as Laura posted the image, her followers were quick to respond. Within seven hours, the image had gathered 28,000 likes and hundreds of comments from her supporters.

“You are very beautiful and attractive,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Good morning Laura. Looking beautiful as always,” a fan said.

“Very very hot pose and beautiful figure honey really very very pretty outfit,” another user commented.

“Top model,” a fourth person wrote, also using a long string of emoji for further emphasis.

In addition, many of her followers only used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the image. The most popular appeared to be the fire, kissing, heart, and heart-eyed emoji.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Laura recently delighted her followers by showing off her insane figure while wearing lingerie. In that Instagram update, the celebrity wore a lacy red negligee which impressed her admirers considerably.