Kris Jenner Will Be There For Kanye West ‘No Matter What’ During Potential POTUS Run, Source Claims

Kanye West recently shocked everyone when he announced his plan to run for president on July 4. While the possibility of Kanye actually running for office this fall is slim to none, several members of the Kardashian-Jenner family have voiced their respective opinions on the political move, most recently family matriarch Kris Jenner.

According to a new exclusive from Hollywood Life, Kris plans to support her son-in-law, “no matter what.”

The article also indicated that she would be willing to “offer reassurance” to Kanye if he needed her to, and that would likely extend to her daughter, and Kanye’s wife, Kim Kardashian, as well.

That said, the outlet’s source alleged that no one in the family seemed to be “taking this presidential run seriously given how hard the process really is, which is why the family isn’t really concerned or feels the need to address things.”

Despite how challenging it will be for the rapper to officially get in the running for POTUS with less than five months until the election, the family is still planning on sticking by his side. They recognize that he will pursue his goal regardless of what anyone else says.

The insider added that “they all love Kanye and know how passionate he is about certain things and politics is one of those things.”

Kanye recently gave a controversial interview with Forbes in which he revealed some of his political leanings. He explained that he is pro-life and anti-vax, for instance.

Pascal Le Segretain / Getty Images

The interview caused an intense backlash on social media with many celebrities speaking out against the “Stronger” singer. At the same time, some, like Chance the Rapper, initially announced their support of the singer before backing down after listening to criticism.

Despite the mixed feelings from Hollywood and voters, the Hollywood Life article stated that the “Kardashian and Jenner family members have found a way to create balance and maintain strong bonds, regardless of politics, business ventures, or personal decisions.”

That sentiment was in line with what the insider revealed about the world-famous family.

“Even if they don’t agree with his political views, they can agree to disagree and be OK with that.”

Last week, The Inquisitr reported that a source claimed Kim was fully supportive of her husband’s presidential bid. However, she reportedly does not anticipate him winning as a source alleged that Kim was not taking the possibility of becoming the future First Lady seriously.

That said, Kim believes her husband is brilliant and a “creative genius.”