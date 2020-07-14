Dianna Agron Pays Tribute To Naya Rivera In Touching Instagram Post

Dianna Agron remembered Naya Rivera on Instagram one day after her body was discovered in Lake Piru.

The actress celebrated her former Glee co-star with a throwback snap that was taken of the two of them. As fans of the series will know, Argon played In the photo, which you can see here, Agron and Rivera wore matching costumes from an episode of the Fox show. They pushed their noses to each other as they rocked matching ponytails as well. Her followers could see that Argon and Rivera also made the same pose and painted their fingernails black.

“Naya [Rivera] and I fell into stride with such ease,” Argon wrote in the caption. “First friend and ally on our show. In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown. We tried to grasp what the other cast members must be feeling as we were working in such separate manners. We dared to dream.”

Argon continued to say that in the beginning, she and Rivera had no idea what would come from Glee. Once the show began to take off, she said she was excited about Rivera’s voice and talent being shared with the world due to the success of the series. Since she learned of her friend’s tragic fate, Argon said she’s been listening to Rivera’s voice and watching her Glee performances.

“To work with [Naya] was a gift,” Argon continued. “There was a great deal to absorb – her work ethic, her fearlessness, her talent – supreme.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

After recognizing Rivera’s talent, Argon recalled a moment the two of them shared as friends. She said they traveled to Paris and Rivera made sure they had a journey to remember. Some of the times Argon posted about included drinking wine from paper cups, talking to young students who were eager to show them their work and their undying “commitment to discovery.” Argon ended the message by sending love and prayers to Rivera’s family and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.

Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8. She was last seen with Josey after she rented a boat for the two of them. Josey was found sleeping in the boat, but Rivera was nowhere to be found. After several days of searching, her body was discovered in the lake on Monday, July 13. The actress was 33.

Since the news of Rivera’s passing, many of her fellow Glee cast members posted tributes on social media. Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley, Jenna Ushkowitz all shared how much Rivera meant to them on Instagram and Twitter. Lea Michele, who recently deactivated her Twitter, also posted a photo of Rivera, as well as Cory Monteith. Monteith passed away of a drug overdose on the same day seven years prior.