Dianna Agron Pays Tribute To Naya Rivera In Touching Instagram Post

Dianna Agron remembered Naya Rivera on Instagram one day after her body was discovered in Lake Piru.

The actress, who played Quinn Fabray on Glee, celebrated her former co-star with a throwback snap that featured the two of them in matching black dresses. In the photo, which you can see here, Agron and Rivera wore costumes from an episode of the Fox show. They pushed their noses to each other as they also rocked matching ponytails. The two women also posed in a similar fashion and both painted their fingernails black.

“Naya [Rivera] and I fell into stride with such ease,” Agron wrote in the caption. “First friend and ally on our show. In the pilot, our characters came and went with such swiftness. Our enthusiasm brimmed with all of the unknown. We tried to grasp what the other cast members must be feeling as we were working in such separate manners. We dared to dream.”

Agron continued to say that in the beginning, she and Rivera had no idea what would come from Glee. Once the show began to take off, she said she was excited about her friend’s voice and talent being shared with the world due to the success of the series. Since she learned of her friend’s tragic fate, Agron said she’s been listening to Rivera’s voice and watching her Glee performances.

“To work with [Naya] was a gift,” Agron continued. “There was a great deal to absorb – her work ethic, her fearlessness, her talent – supreme.”

Christopher Polk / Getty Images

After recognizing Rivera’s talent, Agron recalled a moment the two of them shared as friends. She said they traveled to Paris and Rivera made sure they had a journey to remember. Agron recalled the time they spent drinking wine from paper cups and talking to young students who were eager to show them their work and their undying “commitment to discovery.” She ended the message by sending love and prayers to Rivera’s family and her 4-year-old son, Josey Dorsey.

Rivera was reported missing on Wednesday, July 8. She was last seen with Josey after she rented a boat for the two of them. Josey was found sleeping in the boat, but his mother was nowhere to be found. After several days of searching, her body was discovered in the lake on Monday, July 13. The actress was 33 years old.

Since the news of Rivera’s passing, many of her fellow Glee cast members posted tributes on social media. Jane Lynch, Kevin McHale, Amber Riley and Jenna Ushkowitz all recalled how much Rivera meant to them on Instagram and Twitter. Lea Michele, who recently deactivated her Twitter, also posted a photo of Rivera, as well as the late Cory Monteith, who died of a drug overdose on the same day seven years prior.