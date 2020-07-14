Ashley Alexiss Celebrates The One-Year Anniversary Of Her First Runway Show

Buxom beauty Ashley Alexiss thrilled her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her most recent post, a massive update celebrating the one-year anniversary of her first ever runway show for Sports Illustrated.

Ashley kicked off the post with a short video clip that documented her strutting her stuff down the runway. She rocked a sexy black bikini that showed off a serious amount of cleavage, and matching black bikini bottoms that accentuated her curvaceous figure. Her long blond locks were pulled back in a sleek high ponytail, and she kicked off her walk by raising her arms triumphantly in the air. She appeared to be having a blast as she strutted barefoot down the runway as the audience cheered.

She followed up the video clip with a picture taken from behind while she was on the runway. The bikini bottoms she wore were a cheeky style that left some of her shapely posterior exposed, and she flashed a seductive smile over her shoulder.

Ashley also gave her fans a bit of a backstage peek at the process, including a shot in which she was all dolled up with her hair and makeup done while wearing a silky black robe. She also shared a few backstage snaps that featured some of the other models who appeared to be having a blast as well.

Ashley finished off the series of snaps with an adorable shot in which she posed alongside her husband. Ashley looked casual in a pair of black leggings and a neon green crop top that hugged her voluptuous figure. Her hair appeared to be in the same style as she wore on the runway, and may have been taken after the runway show had concluded.

While Ashley smiled at the camera, her husband faced away from it in order to show off the shirt he was wearing. He rocked a white short-sleeved collared shirt with a pair of pale blue shirts, and the phrase “my wife is a S.I. model” was written across the back of the shirt in bold black text.

Ashley paired the pictures with a heartfelt caption about how meaningful the experience was to her, and her fans loved the celebratory update. The post racked up over 36,100 likes and 564 comments within three hours.

“That was such an experience to watch. I am so proud of you, even if you didn’t make it the whole way you are still such a role model that, us women, don’t have to fit a “standard” to be gorgeous. I loved you then and I love you now, girl. Keep rocking it,” one fan wrote.

“Goals! Keep slaying the game beautiful,” another follower added.

“This is literally my life goal and seeing you do it has given me so much more drive and confidence to make this dream a reality!!!” a third fan commented.

