‘RHOD’ Star Kary Brittingham Bares Her Booty For A Saucy Birthday Post: ‘Age Is Just A State Of Mind’

Real Housewives of Dallas star Kary Brittingham shared a sexy Instagram post for her 50th birthday yesterday. In the pic, Kary showcased her perky booty while wearing what appeared to be a white bodysuit beneath a stylish jacket.

For the saucy photo shoot, the reality star rocked a chic all-white outfit that included a pair of what looked like of thigh-high boots. Aside from her snazzy jacket and shoes, Kary further accessorized her attire with a white wide-brimmed hat patterned with flowers around the circumference and a chunky gold bracelet.

To pose for the image, Kary stood in profile in front of a solid white backdrop. One hand teasingly gripped the brim of her hat and the other rested on her thigh. Smiling brightly at the camera, she exuded happiness, which was fitting for the overall celebratory nature of her latest Instagram update.

She credited a Texas-based photographer named Stephanie Rose for the snap. Makeup artist Tina Adams-Mason was credited for doing her makeup, which seemed to favor peach and pink shades.

It looked like Kary’s eyes were highlighted with dark eyeliner and mascara. Pink lipgloss may have been swept across her lips, and a matching shade of blush seemed to have been dabbed along the apples of her cheeks.

To complete her stunning ensemble, Kary left her loosely curled blond hair down, letting it flow freely down her back with a few stray tendrils framing her face.

In her caption, Kary quoted a lyric from the Taylor Swift song “22.” She appeared to embrace turning 50-years-old and added tons of hashtags, including “#cancerbaby,” “#livingmybestlife” and “#blessed.” She also tagged Bravo and hashtagged RHOD, too.

It did not take long for the newly-turned 50-year-old to receive tons of attention on her playful post. It racked up over 200 comments and more than 4,000 likes.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater commented, “Um I want this body. Please and thanks. Love you girl.”

“Happy Happy Birthday! Looking good! #sweetcheeks,” contributed Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jennifer Aydin.

Several of Kary’s RHOD co-stars also commented on her post, including Brandi Redmon, Stephanie Hollman and D’Andra Simmons.

“Nicest legs ever!! Brb, going to run the steps at your Mexico house!!! happy birthday!” said one a fan.

“50 looks amazing on you!! Happy Birthday! Feliz Cumpleaños ” exclaimed another alongside several celebratory emoji.

In June, The Inquisitr reported that Kary had shared an adorable photo of herself and Stephanie. The pic she shared was taken at a birthday celebration for Stephanie, who turned 40 last month.